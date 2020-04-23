WATERFORD, N.Y., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deemed an essential business, Momentive Performance Materials, the Waterford-based, global specialty chemicals company has kept its plants operating throughout this pandemic. The business plays a key role in the global supply chain, contributing essential components to support the health care industry in their manufacture of ventilators, face masks, testing equipment, wound care, test tubes, and pharmaceuticals, as well as the food and agriculture, and personal care industries.
Momentive cares deeply about the health and safety of its employees and the community. While practicing aggressive social distancing and hygiene measures on site, the company has encouraged the same with the non-operational employees working from home. Momentive employees have been provided masks for their families to use during necessary trips outside the home. This is in addition to the community donations.
"Everyone knows about the scarcity and great need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for our front-line health care workers and first responders, the real heroes in this fight. We are trying to do our part by supplying what we can to those who need it most. In this case, more than 313,000 face masks have been donated in the Greater Capital Region and across New York State. Of those, 100,000 went to the U.S. epicenter in New York City," said Craig Branchfield, Momentive Senior Vice President for Environment, Health, and Safety & Operations Excellence. He added, "I also want to thank the Momentive employees who packed, loaded, and delivered thousands of boxes of PPE to the organizations who needed the supplies." The Momentive team has also made community donations of gloves, hand sanitizer, and pump bottles.
"We hope this global crisis ends soon, but in the meantime we have to be there for one another. I hope that continues even after the crisis has passed," Branchfield said.
Some of the recipients of the donations include St. Peter's Hospital; Ellis Hospital; Albany County Emergency Services; Saratoga County Emergency Services; Rensselaer County Emergency Services; New York State Nurses Association; Waterford/Halfmoon Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services; Eddie Home Care; Schenectady County Sheriff; Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown; Columbia Memorial Health; New Your State Fireman's Home; Albany Medical Center; Traveling Nurses (Fast Staff); Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Center; a hospital in Westchester County; Supervisor J. Lawlor for area not-for-profit organizations; City of Rensselaer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services; Troy Midwives; Waterford Rescue Squad (ambulance); Van Schoonhoven Home (meals-on-wheels); and Watervliet Police Department.
