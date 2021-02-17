PRETORIA, South Africa and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South African Insurer Momentum announced today that it has partnered with Binah.ai, a leading provider of video-based general health and wellness monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership will be able to tap into new health data sources and provide a series of enhanced and intuitive benefits to its clients.
Creating an alternative to wearable health monitoring or home-use medical equipment, Binah.ai's innovative technology allows any smartphone, laptop or tablet to extract vital signs just by the user looking into the device's camera and initiating the measurement. It extracts the largest set of vital signs available from a mobile device today by recording heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, respiration rate, mental stress and soon blood pressure. A full measurement scan is completed in one minute, with medical-grade accuracy.
"We welcome Binah.ai's technology as part of our vision to provide more health to more South African's for less. It provides our clients with a tool to measure key vitals and offers us alternative sources of health data to assist with early intervention and referral to our digital doctors if needed," says Margot Brews, Head of Health Risk Management at Momentum.
Momentum integrated Binah.ai's Software Development Kit (SDK) into its Kimi Screening, currently available to Momentum life insurance applicants and health clients that are part of a management program. The application uses a variety of objective sources of data to assess a client's health and highlights any potential long-term health risks.
"Momentum is a perfect partner for Binah.ai as our visions and missions combine in numerous use cases such as wellness, healthcare and insurance. We are happy and proud to work with a leading player such as Momentum and to help people in South Africa and beyond enjoy the many benefits of our combined technologies. We look forward to the many great features we will keep adding and their use with Momentum clients," says David Maman, Co-founder and CEO of Binah.ai.
"Kimi Screening and Binah.ai's technology is highly valuable as we envision new opportunities to help our clients intelligently monitor their health and support them with personalized, preventive care solutions. The interactive risk model enables early identification of risk and importantly opens a window of opportunity in which we can intervene to create vital links to care. This significantly increases the delivery of essential healthcare services to anyone, no matter how far they are away from a medical consulting room, just by using a smartphone," says Margot Brews at Momentum.
Momentum and Binah.ai are jointly working on several other use cases that will be announced throughout 2021.
About Momentum
Momentum is part of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited (http://www.momentum metropolitan.co.za), one of South Africa's largest insurance-based financial services groups. The company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE code: MTM) in South Africa and on the Namibian Stock Exchange in Namibia (NSX code: MMT). Momentum Metropolitan is also listed on the A2X Markets Exchange as a secondary listing (A2X code: MTM).
The Group exists to help businesses and people from all walks of life to achieve their financial goals and life aspirations. They do this by providing long and short-term insurance, asset and property management services, including investments and savings products, healthcare administration, managed care and health risk management, employee benefits, including healthcare and retirement provision and value-adding client engagement solutions such as Multiply, a wellness and rewards program.
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's award-winning technology delivers on the company's vision and mission to allow for basic and universally accessible health and wellness services for everyone, anywhere. We are accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare and wellness by converting any smartphone, tablet or laptop into a vital signs monitoring tool, delivered with medical-grade accuracy. Binah.ai's technology has countless use cases that span fields including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, primary care, personal and corporate wellness, preventive medicine, virtual trials, nursing homes, insurance, in-car wellness and many more. Our technology is in use with leading global organizations that understand that latest technologies and connected services are the roadmap to personalized, streamlined, and universally accessible health services that empower both organizations, and personal users.
Media Contact
Will Johnson, Binah.ai, +1 201-465-8019, binah@antennagroup.com
SOURCE Binah.ai