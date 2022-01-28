NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 10 article on E! News reports on reality stars Darcey and Stacey Silva's recent mommy makeovers. The twin stars of "Darcey and Stacey" told reporters their third season transformation, "was one of the best decisions we've ever made and it was for us to feel good and be a better version of ourselves…We're in our forties and things kind of drop when you get older. It lifted our spirits as well. It was definitely a journey we'll never forget. We love the results." Orange County-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael A. Jazayeri says the Silva twins' decision is indicative of a growing trend among appearance-conscious mothers in their thirties, forties, and fifties to embrace whole-body makeovers once they have finished having children.
The surgeon notes that a mommy makeover is highly personalized to suit an individual patient, but most makeovers involve some combination of several body contouring procedures such as a breast lift (with or without breast augmentation), liposuction, and, in the large majority of cases, tummy tuck surgery. The procedure popularly known as a Brazilian butt lift is also commonly included. Dr. Jazayeri notes that these individual procedures work together to address the areas of the body most affected by pregnancy and childbearing, including the breasts, abdominal area, flanks, waist, buttocks, hips, and thighs.
Dr. Jazayeri says that, by undergoing multiple procedures during a single session, patients can reduce their overall recovery time while achieving dramatic results more quickly. He notes that in the long term, patients are not required to take as much time off from work and their normal routine as if they were to get the procedures separately, reducing the necessary investment in terms of both time and costs. At the same time, they get to enjoy the payoff of that investment – greater confidence and comfort with their bodies – all that more quickly. Just as important, performing multiple procedures simultaneously allows Dr. Jazayeri to make the most of his aesthetic skills by ensuring they are all in visual harmony so that the whole of the aesthetic impact is that much greater than the sum of the parts.
Readers can learn more about Dr. Jazayeri, mommy makeovers, and all types of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures by visiting his website at https://drjaz.com/ or by calling (714) 242-5908. The doctor offers his services from two Orange County locations in the cities of Newport Beach and Santa Ana.
