SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The topic of fire smoke and health has become increasingly prominent in today's climate. As wildfire activity peaks, it is vital that we understand the dynamic nature of wildfire smoke dispersion and our sensitivity to that wildfire smoke. Monarch Weather's President, Crystal Egger, states, "Research shows MORE people are impacted from smoke exposure during large fire events, rather than dying directly in the fire. The biggest health threat from smoke is from fine particles that can penetrate deep into your lungs. A silent calamity."
As meteorologists who worked together at The Weather Channel, Crystal Egger and Kathryn Prociv understand the devastating effects of weather and our changing climate on people and capital, firsthand. "When Eric contacted us to share his vision for integrating wildfire smoke data and information into DailyBreath, we felt it was a great opportunity to apply our team's meteorological expertise into our 1st mobile app partnership...turning weather into impact," she stated further.
This demonstrates the necessity of SHOW as it will help users identify the location and severity of wildfire smoke so that they are aware of the risks that may surround them. DailyBreath SHOW supports active awareness of where individuals may be personally vulnerable to wildfire smoke by providing the location of impactful wildfires, weather conditions at the wildfire location, and the current and forecast dispersion of wildfire smoke. Wildfire smoke can be an invisible threat that often has an impact hundreds of miles 'downwind'. This invisible threat can be harmful to vulnerable populations including those with asthma, COPD, the elderly, children, and even pregnant women.
"Partnering with Monarch Weather has allowed me to extend DailyBreath into an app that not only tracks daily weather and environmental conditions, but uniquely the dynamic wildfire smoke impacts on vulnerable populations, a result of wildfires fueled by extreme weather related to our changing climate." Eric Klos, CEO and Innovator of DailyBreath stated. "Crystal's team has embraced this opportunity to turn weather into impact and our partnership will extend our mutual expertise into future opportunities to help prospective customers mitigate risks from impacts related to weather and climate," Eric concluded.
DailyBreath SHOW is an upgrade that will require a .99 yearly renewable subscription. You must download the free version of DailyBreath in iOS or Android, and then, register and make the in-app purchase by clicking on the grey fire icon on the lower left of the DailyBreath Community Flare-Up Map. Once the DailyBreath SHOW feature is purchased then when you click on the grey fire icon, it will become a colorful fire icon and the wildfire smoke features will be viewable.
The overlay display is currently available only for wildfire activity in the continental US, but we will be extending coverage soon for wildfire activity around the world. Additionally, DailyBreath SHOW will uniquely identify flare-ups recorded within the dispersion path of wildfire smoke, so that we can gather real world evidence on how you are experiencing wildfire smoke personally. With DailyBreath, we are pinpointing triggers one symptom at a time so that everyone breathes easier.
The Smoke Heatmap Overlay for Wildfires (SHOW) feature is just the beginning of what this partnership between Monarch and DailyBreath has to offer through the power of collaboration in translating weather into impact for better health.
Monarch Weather is a women-owned company that provides meteorological and climate services across many industries. This team is composed of experienced Certified Consulting Meteorologists and data scientists enabling Monarch to have the most advanced weather intelligence and analytics available. Monarch utilizes its exclusive weather API to help companies navigate ever changing weather on both the local and global level, helping their clients mitigate risks and reap rewards from impacts related to weather and climate.
DailyBreath is a cloud based SAAS company delivering personalized environmental insights for better health outcomes. Uniquely translating symptom tracking, including the when, where, and what of THEIR triggers, DailyBreath provides those with asthma, ultimately, a personalized symptom forecast based on their individual sensitivity and on where they experience those triggers in their community.
