BRISBANE, Australia and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monash Health, BioQ Devices and QHeart Medical today announced the commencement of pilot clinical testing using the BIOQ CA device, a revolutionary "pumpless" heart therapy device for hypertensive heart failure and resistant hypertension.
Queensland based QHeart Medical is commercializing the BIOQ CA with partner BioQ Devices who has done the design, development, and prototyping for the study.
Dr Peter Walsh, CEO at QHeart Medical stated "It's a pleasure working with Prof. Smith and the Monash team, and I'm pleased to note the results so far showed up to 40% heart load reductions for both left and right sides of the heart, which is fantastic news as we believe this device can help up to 18 million unserved heart failure patients and 350 million resistant hypertension patients."
"We are also very grateful for the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF), Department of Science, Australia, for their support in funding this world first study".
In fact, BIOQ Devices is the only private research group to ever receive support from the program.
"This makes it even more special in achieving this goal for completing the AISRF project requirements; not even all the COVID delays and restrictions can stop us", Dr Walsh said.
Umesh Goel, CFO at QHeart Medical and an experienced financial executive in large scale resources and health projects stated, "This is a great step on our journey forward as QHeart will become a highly valuable health tech company when the BIOQ CA product achieves TGA and CE mark approval which we are targeting in our next stages".
The study is being conducted at Monash Health by Principal Investigator Professor Julian Smith, a highly respected heart surgeon, and with the assistance of professional CRO group Mobius Medical.
Prof Smith commented,
"The BIOQ CA device has been implanted here at Monash Health for around 30 minutes so far on 2 patients scheduled for CABG and we are very happy with the ease of use and speed of attaching the BIOQ CA, and its performance has shown a clear heart workload reduction which is needed for long term therapy".
Another medical device innovator and surgeon who has been involved in the BIOQ CA device, is Dr Aubrey Almeida. "There is a tremendous patient population with diastolic heart dysfunction and I believe the BIOQ CA can provide a real clinical benefit to these unserved patients", Dr Almeida stated.
The BIOQ CA device is an affordable minimal risk implant device for up to 66% of patients undergoing CABG. The therapy is aimed at improving patient quality of life and decreasing ongoing patient management costs for hypertensive heart failure and resistant hypertension suffers worldwide.
QHeart Medical and the partners will release more news on the study in the near future.
