TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital health is transforming the way healthcare professionals care for their patients, opening the doors to personalized treatment plans that may improve outcomes.
Because certain medications may have potential adverse effects on patients, many healthcare professionals reconsider prescribing them, despite some of these medications having a higher efficacy than their alternatives. What if there was a way to assess the potential risks of a more efficacious medication quickly and easily prior to its prescription? Enter digital health tools.
In this webinar, speakers from AliveCor and Market Dynamics will discuss how digital health tools are currently being used to enhance personalized medicine through cardiac safety monitoring programs. This duo will showcase a real-world example where oncologists use KardiaMobile 6L — a handheld and Bluetooth-enabled, FDA-cleared ECG device — prior to prescribing a cancer medication that may lead to adverse cardiac events such as QT prolongation.
Register for this webinar to learn how the adoption of digital health tools can improve patient outcomes by providing accurate, personalized, medical-grade data when it matters most.
Join David Market, Principal Managing Director, Market Dynamics, LLC; and Aman H. Bhatti, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs & Head of BioPharma Partnerships at AliveCor Inc., for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Monitor Patient Adverse Drug Effects with New-Age Digital Health Tools.
