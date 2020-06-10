DENVER, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Ehrlich, MD, the founder and chief medical officer of Monitored TeleMedicine, announces today the organization first year's primary goal is to render senior citizens with underlying chronic diseases less vulnerable to the pandemic. In addition, striking healthcare disparities among minorities will be addressed. Extremely comprehensive and patient-engaging, the programs focuses on preventive cardiology, cardio-metabolic, cardio-renal and pulmonary issues. Telemedicine training, chronic disease and prevention education, practical experience and research will be offered to all medical students to prepare them for future pandemics.
Monitored TeleMedicine will invite several hundred of the nation's leading academic and community cardiologists, vascular medicine experts, endocrinologists, pulmonologists, nephrologists, lipid and obesity specialists and preventive -oriented primary care physicians. Virtually all medicare patients and many younger individuals qualify for the programs offered at universities, community practices and healthcare organizations. Home-based wireless monitors are supplied to all patients by best of breed companies.
The websites contain over 2000 engaging videos and numerous lectures from a talent base far exceeding any medical schools in the US. Virtual medical education will be promoted. As the program is sophisticated using novel and conventional diagnostic tools (imaging, physiologic, biomarkers), primary care practitioners will be assigned a specialist accredited by our training courses. Personalized therapeutic and lifestyle strategies for patients with risk factors, heart disease, stroke, fatty liver disease, diabetes, kidney disorders, COPD and hypertension will be promoted. To ensure optimal compliance, every patient will have an advocate who can help maintain connectivity and engagement in the program.
Using the latest remote monitoring/chronic disease management codes and a carefully sequenced monthly clinical task list, the revenue is extraordinary for programs and physicians utilizing the telehealth technologies. Once a medical school enrolls 20,000 patients (20% of the mutually agreed upon goals), Monitored Medicine will pay the tuition for all medical students and nursing students involved in the program while the medical school receives about $50 million in revenue.
Launching formally in October, the company begins meeting with medical schools in June who are required to bring several members of their medical staff, the Dean and officials from medicare to verify the value of these revolutionary telemedicine-directed chronic disease management programs and to ensure the reimbursements will be guaranteed.
Media Contact Name:
James Ehrlich
241451@email4pr.com
303-808-6470