NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lakanto is the new power food for the diabetic community with its zero glycemic level that won't spike blood sugar and it's 1:1 sugar replacement ratio that makes it easy to use. The monk fruit sweetener brand offers an array of sugar-free products, leading the category with sweeteners, chocolate bars, and bark.
Lakanto's sweeteners push monk fruit to the forefront of the sugar-free movement. These products match the sweetness and taste of sugar, have zero calories, and allow consumers to enjoy their favorite treats in a healthier way. Monk fruit itself is 300x times sweeter than sugar and doesn't affect blood glucose levels.
"Sugar impacts your body in so many ways," said Lakanto's Marketing Director Rod Pettingill. "Your blood sugar levels affect your mood, energy levels and overall health. Levels that are too high, too low, or too frequently fluctuating can make you feel unwell, unstable, and unable to function."
By providing an ease of use, Lakanto is showing customers that they can replace sugar with a natural, healthy option that tastes good. Customers can use the sweeteners in place of sugar for any recipe and can also grab a guilt-free treat with one of the ready to eat products.
Lakanto's monk fruit is grown in the mountain highlands of China and is harvested using the same traditional methods Buddhist monks used for centuries. The monks were healers of the people and of the land. Lakanto carries on the tradition of helping people live their healthiest lives by creating sugar-free alternatives.
About Lakanto
Lakanto was established in 2015 with its headquarters located in Orem, Utah. Lakanto's mission is to inspire people to reach their highest potential in health and wellness by creating innovative, delicious, sugar-free products. Born from a proprietary mixture of the highest purity of Monk Fruit extract and non-GMO Erythritol, Lakanto looks like, tastes like, and works like sugar all while being an all-natural zero calorie, zero glycemic sweetener. More information can be found at http://www.Lakanto.com.
Press Contact:
Joann Distler, Senior Marketing Communications Manager
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet