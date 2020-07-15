LAFAYETTE, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the nation's leading providers of eating disorder treatment for over 24 years, announces the opening of a new residential eating disorder treatment center in the Northern California Area. Located just northeast of Oakland, in the town of Lafayette, Monte Nido East Bay will provide eating disorder programming for adults of all genders in a residential setting. The center's opening also marks a significant homecoming for Monte Nido, originally founded in California in 1996, and is Monte Nido's first adult residential expansion within the state in over a decade. Monte Nido East Bay is accepting inquiries for treatment and plans to open soon.
"Monte Nido opened its doors in California nearly a quarter-century ago with a clear mission and purpose: to provide holistic, person-centric care for those struggling with eating disorders, so that they might realize their healthier selves and become fully recovered," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We are proud to continue to offer the needed treatment for our clients nationwide during these unique times, and particularly happy that we are able to expand our offerings and respond to their needs in the state where Monte Nido began."
Monte Nido East Bay will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. The program's treatment approach focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, the implementation of mindful eating and exercise routines, the elimination of destructive behaviors and the development of motivation for recovery. The residential setting in a home, zoned for providing care to those in need, is designed to ensure provision of the highest level of care outside of a hospital, with 24-hour nursing and personalized treatment models.
"Eating disorders do not discriminate and the current environment has presented challenges and obstacles for many traditional treatment models as well as many diverse populations," noted Kelly Souza, PhD, Senior Director of West Coast Clinical Programming. "Our current environment has presented additional challenges and obstacles for those struggling with eating disorders. We are pleased that our individualized, evidence-based, research-backed approach to treatment can now be offered to those in the Bay Area."
According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 20 million women and ten million men in the U.S. will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a major factor in recovery. Identifying and treating an eating disorder within the first three years of illness improves the speed of recovery, reduces symptoms and increases the likelihood of permanent healing. Nevertheless, Monte Nido & Affiliates believes recovery is possible at any age, and help can be provided to everyone irrespective of the duration of his or her eating disorder.
About Monte Nido & Affiliates
Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-five facilities in ten states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.
