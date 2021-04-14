MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monteloeder, a leading global provider of innovative, scientifically proven, botanical ingredients and personalized nutrition solutions announced that the botanical extract combination found in its Metabolaid® ingredient has been shown to help reduce blood pressure in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human intervention study(1).
The newly published study examined Metabolaid and its potential in managing blood pressure. Researchers evaluated supplementation with Metabolaid extract vs. placebo in 80 unmedicated, slightly hypertensive subjects for 84 days. The study found that the daily consumption of the extract was able to significantly reduce blood pressure, with the most remarkable results observed in the daytime measurements, particularly in systolic blood pressure, which showed a decrease of 5%.
The World Health Organization estimates that 1.13 billion people worldwide have elevated blood pressure, and that cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.
"We are extremely encouraged by the results of this study and the expanded scientific evidence for the use of Metabolaid in support of cardiovascular health, and its potential role in helping to reduce the incidence of high blood pressure worldwide," said Jonathan Jones, Chief Scientific Officer at Monteloeder. "This represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to science, innovation, and evidence-based ingredients."
Metabolaid is a proprietary combined extract of hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) and lemon verbena (Lippia citriodora), botanical ingredients with high polyphenol content. Polyphenols are a category of natural compounds that have been extensively studied over recent years due to their demonstrated antioxidant, antihypertensive, and anti-inflammatory qualities. For more information on the ingredient, visit: https://monteloederusa.com/lifestyle-performance/health-wellness/#metabolaid.
Metabolaid Study Citation:
1. Marhuenda,J.; Pérez-Piñero, S.; Arcusa, R.; Victoria-Montesinos, D.; Cánovas, F.; Sánchez-Macarro, M.; García-Muñoz, A.M.; Querol-Calderón, M.; López-Román, F.J. A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Determine the Effectiveness of a Polyphenolic Extract (Hibiscus sabdariffa and Lippia citriodora) for Reducing Blood Pressure in Prehypertensive and Type 1 Hypertensive Subjects. Molecules 2021, 26, 1783. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules26061783
About Monteloeder:
Monteloeder is an established global leader in providing innovative, scientifically researched, branded botanical ingredients for dietary supplements, foods and beverages. Targeting sports nutrition, skin care and weight management, its scientifically backed ingredients offer proven performance and efficacy. Monteloeder also offers a proprietary personalized digital assessment tool tied directly to the use and performance of its ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.monteloederUSA.com.
