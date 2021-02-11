NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moon Rabbit, an independent advertising and marketing agency focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors, today announced that Steve Walls has joined the firm as Director, Global Strategy. In this role, Walls will serve as the agency's strategic lead, guiding its direction and long-range planning through close collaboration with creative to help transform clients' brands.
"Steve brings tremendous knowledge and creativity to Moon Rabbit that will help us to develop more pointed and meaningful strategies and be better able to uncover genuine insights that will elevate what we offer clients," said Moon Rabbit Managing Partner Michael Banner. "His ability to work directly with brands, to help them understand strategy and to shape briefs that get them excited no matter who they are gives us a powerful competitive advantage."
With over 25 years of advertising experience across three continents, Walls has led strategic thinking on brands as diverse as Ford, Singapore Airlines, Smirnoff, BlackBerry, Johnnie Walker, FWD insurance and key Unilever brands. His innovation work with both What If and Propellerfish saw him developing new products, services and opportunities for Nestle, Citibank, Audi and a host of tech brands.
Prior to joining Moon Rabbit, he served as "disruption master" at TBWA\Asia, working across the agency's biggest Asian clients to ensure that the strategies they had in place today were fit for a changing future.
On joining Moon Rabbit, Walls said, "Pharma is increasingly a space where you're able to do good work that does real good in the world. I'm looking forward to bringing some of the creativity from the consumer world into pharma, and to instilling some of pharma's discipline into the consumer world. Luckily I'll be learning from some of the best people in the business."
About Moon Rabbit
An independent advertising and marketing agency that blends consumer and healthcare talent, Moon Rabbit creates powerful brand campaigns and finds new ways for clients to integrate in a multichannel, multicultural world. Established following a merger in 2019, the agency has offices in New York, California and Singapore.
Web | http://wearemoonrabbit.com/
LinkedIn | Moon Rabbit
Twitter | @wearemoonrabbit
Instagram | wearemoonrabbit
Media Contact
Jay Roberts, For Moon Rabbit, +1 917.696.2142, jay@shevrushpr.com
SOURCE For Moon Rabbit