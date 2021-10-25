NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moon Rabbit, an independent advertising and marketing agency focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors, today announced it has been named agency of record for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, by Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Nasal nalmefene is an investigational product currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of opioid overdose. Moon Rabbit will be responsible for supporting commercial preparations and, if approved by the FDA, launch of OPNT003 in the U.S.
"We look forward to being an integral part of the Opiant team," noted Moon Rabbit managing partner John Tenaglia. "Opiant's mission to develop new medicines for addictions and drug overdose represent a critical and essential advancement in the public health realm. Its potential new treatment for opioid overdose is something we are incredibly passionate about. We're excited to translate that passion into campaigns for Opiant that reach as many people as possible and make a lasting impact."
Matt Ruth, Chief Commercial Officer, Opiant, said: "When looking for an agency to support our commercialization efforts for OPNT003 in the U.S., the Moon Rabbit team showed us a brave strategy, powerful creative thinking, and an understanding of the human decisions that underlie the opioid overdose crisis and how we as a company can play a role. We're excited to have their team join us in this fight."
About Moon Rabbit
Focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors, Moon Rabbit is an award-winning advertising agency created to build brands that make their customers feel something. As self-described "proudly misfit," Moon Rabbit challenges tired conventions and always pushes to create brave and powerful work that speaks to people. The agency has offices in New York, California and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.wearemoonrabbit.com.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: http://www.opiant.com.
