LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, and Moose Labs, a product innovation company for the cannabis industry, received an honorable mention for it's groundbreaking harm-reduction device, the MouthPeace Mini. Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards honors the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Avoiding the cross-contamination that comes along with the "puff puff pass" ethos engrained in cannabis culture has been an ongoing challenge only exacerbated by the pandemic. Following the onset of COVID-19, Moose Labs saw a 9,000 percent increase in sales, effectively becoming the Clorox wipe of cannabis accessories. The MouthPeace Mini is the first physician-backed germ-preventing accessory designed to fit joints, vape pens, and e-cigarettes for a cleaner smoke circle among friends. Moose Labs introduced the MouthPeace Mini in October 2020 as a follow-up to the original MouthPeace for bigger glass pipes. Made with high-quality platinum-cured silicone, both the original MouthPeace and MouthPeace Mini create a sanitary barrier, preventing direct oral contact with a variety of shared smoking devices.
Each MouthPeace Mini comes with a proprietary MouthPeace Filter designed to fit snugly inside the device. These replaceable filters use activated carbon and triple-layer filtration to remove resins, contaminants, and tar particles from each inhale while allowing smaller molecules, like THC and CBD, to pass through. The result is a cleaner, safer smoking experience that protects both your lungs and your peace of mind. The MouthPeace Mini is sold in packages of two with six disposable filter inserts for $9.99, with 10-Filter Refill packs available for $6.99.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; and a mobile voting app.
Moose Labs, a family-owned business run by two brothers, Jay and Dan Rush will be listed among the several companies in the issue. The Rush brothers come from a long line of curious inventors and entrepreneurs with a gift for creating unique solutions to random problems.
"It's an honor to be listed alongside so many other innovations making an impact across all industries," said Jay Rush, Co-Founder of Moose Labs. "The cannabis industry's germ-ridden oversharing problem has been ignored for decades and we wanted to fix it. We hope having this product available will push consumer habits to become more health and safety-conscious overall," said Rush.
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About Moose Labs
California-based Moose Labs is a product design and development company that creates alternative harm-reduction innovations for the cannabis industry. After developing the original, germ-free silicone mouthpiece for consumption events back in 2014, the MouthPeace has evolved into one of the bestselling smoke shop accessories of all time. The patented design is universally fitting for all pipes, joints, and vaporizers; and is a must-have for the social smoker. For more information, or to purchase, visit http://www.mooselabs.us
About the World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
