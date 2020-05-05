TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs®, Nature's ScriptTM and Perfect Paws HempTM, is changing the market by adding more CBD and lowering the price per milligram of premium CBD with the launch of its upgraded CBD oil product lines from Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script. Both brands now feature CBD oil tinctures starting at 300 mg per bottle and increasing in potency up to 5000 mg of premium CBD per bottle. Previously the range was 125 mg-4000 mg. Both brands also introduce their newest flavor, chocolate mint.
"Our oils offer some of the highest premium CBD potencies available on the market," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "Despite adding more CBD in each bottle, we have not increased the price, and as a result have set the new standard in the industry for delivering the potency and value that our customers have demanded and our retailers want to sell."
The 5000 mg oil tinctures come with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $249.99, which equals less than $.05 per milligram of CBD for consumers. That is about half the price per milligram when compared to leading competitors. Other top competitors in the CBD industry range from $.052 per milligram to more than $.097 per milligram.
Each brand will carry peppermint, watermelon, orange creamsicle, acai berry, natural hemp and a new chocolate mint flavor in the following potencies and prices:
- 300 mg MSRP $19.99
- 750 mg MSRP $49.99
- 1500 mg MSRP $99.99
- 3000 mg MSRP $149.99
- 5000 mg MSRP $249.99
"The most important factors to consider when purchasing CBD oils are potency, purity, value and quality," Collins said. "As a leader in the industry, customers know they can trust our brands for more premium CBD and transparent third-party lab results."
For more information on Hemp Bombs CBD oils, visit https://hempbombs.com/premium-cbd-oil/ and for Nature's Script CBD oils, visit https://naturesscript.com/cbd-oil/.
About Global Widget:
Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keep our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000-square-foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyles and well-being. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.
Media Contact:
Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager
813.497.5752 | mediarelations@globalwidget.com