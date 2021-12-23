TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare recently surveyed 250 Coding and CDI professionals about their career goals. 51% of the total respondents indicated they would change jobs for more money or better work/life balance or both. The survey results clearly identify a risk to hospitals and health systems since these professionals are needed to maximize healthcare revenue.
"These findings reflect the need for hospitals to adopt a new employee value proposition while exploring alternative sourcing strategies to locate talent. In addition to compensation and work life balance, more challenging work and exposure to professional development also tilted decisions towards change," said Taylor Kolligs, VP of Recruitment Solutions for Harmony Healthcare.
Not surprising, the Department of Labor projects the employment of health information professionals to grow 18.2% between now and 2028, a rate that is faster than the average for all occupations*. Job dissatisfaction, coupled with an aging workforce and shrinking labor pool create the perfect storm when hiring and retaining Coding and CDI professionals.
"We have hired and assigned over 500 Coding professionals in 2021 and we feel we have a good pulse on what it takes to be successful in this type of market. We are gearing up our investments to continue to help our customers weather this storm in 2022," said Brandon Martin VP Client Solutions of Harmony Healthcare.
About Harmony Healthcare:
Harmony Healthcare delivers expert level consultants within reimbursement, population health, and information technology to providers on a national basis and across all care settings. The company empowers healthcare organization success, enhances clinical and financial outcomes, and enables the transition to value-based healthcare. For more information, please visit https://harmony.solutions/.
*https://www.dolbey.com/pandemics-effects/
Media Contact
Brandon Martin, Harmony Healthcare, +1 813-369-5158, bmartin@harmony.solutions
SOURCE Harmony Healthcare