WASHINGTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent data from Power to Decide show an estimated 632,230 women with low income in Georgia live in contraceptive deserts, or counties in which there is not reasonable access to a health center offering the full range of contraceptive methods. Currently, across the country more than 19 million U.S. women of low income live in contraceptive deserts.
"In Georgia, more than 600,000 women must overcome significant barriers to access the contraception they need and deserve in order to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child," said Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH, CEO of Power to Decide. "The challenge of covering costs associated with obtaining family planning services such as transportation, childcare and unpaid time off from work may be too great a burden for women already struggling to make ends meet."
In this challenging landscape, states like Georgia can take proactive steps to expand access to contraception in various ways. Expanding Medicaid to childless adults would help decrease the percentage of uninsured women, and by extension, give them the contraceptive coverage they need to live healthy lives. In addition, allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraception, and requiring insurance to cover an extended supply of prescription contraceptives can make it easier to access some contraceptive methods.
Georgia can also guard against additional barriers to access by enacting policies that protect insurance coverage of the full range of contraceptive methods. More information about these policies can be found here. In addition, information about Georgia's telehealth policies relevant to contraceptive access can be found here.
