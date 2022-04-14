Moriah Behavioral Health has announced their Dutch Valley home is open again after a recent flood closed the program temporarily. The Dutch Valley home, which provides eating disorder treatment for adult females, was remodeled and is open once again. With the leadership of Gena Segno, program director, and the team at Moriah, the program remodel was completed successfully and now has immediate space available for clients.
LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moriah Behavioral Health has announced their Dutch Valley home is open again after a recent flood closed the program temporarily. The Dutch Valley home, which provides eating disorder treatment for adult females, was remodeled and is open once again. With the leadership of Gena Segno, program director, and the team at Moriah, the program remodel was completed successfully and now has immediate space available for clients.
"We know how important this treatment is to our clients and our team worked hard to get this program back open as quickly as possible." said Mark Hobbins, President and COO of Moriah Behavioral Health. "The home has been remodeled and is better than ever, We are pleased to be able to help clients at this location once again."
Program Director Gena Segno brings more than 20 years of program development and leadership. Gena is certified in equine assisted therapy, sand tray therapy, trauma recovery yoga, sound healing, somatic reprocessing, and art therapy. Gena served as Program director for La Casa de Las Madres, San Francisco's largest acute crisis residence for women. Gena received her graduate clinical training at UCSF's Child Trauma Research Program, using expressive art therapies to address familial trauma and attachment.
Gena currently serves as the co-director for the Southwest Region for the International Expressive Arts Therapy Association. As Global Director of Education for Gymboree Play & Music Corp, she managed the training teams and content streams for a network of 700 worldwide learning centers. As founder of Spark Behavioral, she's designed Behavioral Wellness programs for Clark County, Zappos, and TEDx Las Vegas.
The eating disorder division at Moriah is headed by Jennifer Reeder, Director of Operations, who has more than 15 years of experience in the eating disorder treatment field. Jennifer is passionate about creating a nurturing space for clients to find healing through treatment. Working with the program as Assistant Director of Operations is Megan Coenen, LPN. Megan brings her nursing expertise as she collaborates with the clinical team on developing treatment plans for clients.
About Moriah Behavioral Health
Moriah Behavioral Health is a comprehensive healthcare system for the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders and eating disorders, offered in separate programs. Moriah provides a full continuum of care for adolescents and teens of all genders struggling with mood and anxiety disorders as well as adult and adolescent females struggling with eating disorders.
