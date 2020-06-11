TOTOWA, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors in Morristown, New Jersey who need care at home can get it from The Senior Company's highly qualified and trained home health aides. Fully-licensed nurses are motivated by outstanding compensation and benefits packages to deliver the golden standard of care with compassion and respect.
Seniors do not have to spend the remainder of their lives at a crowded long-term care facility. Home health aides at The Senior Company are available for live-in care around the clock, as well as on a part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent basis.
Home care services have proven a lifesaver for the vulnerable senior community during the pandemic, keeping seniors safe and helping to flatten the curve. Virus transmission is high at long-term care facilities. By tending to the needs of patients in the comfort of their homes, caregivers at The Senior Company minimize the risk of spread in the local community.
The Senior Company enhances protection for seniors by mandating measures that include screening all caregivers before they enter patients' homes. If a live-in home health aide takes time off, they are required to get screened before they return to their charge's home. Additionally, The Senior Company gives personal protective equipment (PPE) to patients and their families. The company even provides families with digital thermometers, germicidal wipes, hand sanitizer and more.
Since home health aides at The Senior Company are fully licensed, they are qualified to provide many different services including:
- Bathing and dressing
- Grooming
- Housekeeping
- Errands
- Monitoring vital signs
- Providing feeding tube support
- Meal assistance
- Managing medication on a weekly basis
- Caring for wounds
- Providing catheter support
- Administering IV therapy and injections
- Providing hospice care support
- Hospital transfers
- Dementia support
- Incontinence care
"Contributing to the Morristown community by providing devoted senior care is an honor. We want, and require, our home health aides to treat seniors as they would their own family members. Looking after the well-being of seniors and tending to all of their needs is our greatest passion," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company.
