Written by Ophthalmologist Craig Moskowitz, MD, the resources detail the differences between LASIK and Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) – the two most commonly known laser eye surgeries – and provide a step-by-step guide on how to choose a LASIK+ procedure and surgeon in NYC and what to expect next.
"Living in the city can be a double-edged sword when it comes to choosing a healthcare specialist or procedure," said Dr. Moskowitz. "There are so many big New York City LASIK practices, for example, competing for your attention. It was important that I helped prospective patients cut through the noise rather than add to it."
Another factor driving the release of these resources is the growing optimism that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is behind New York.
"New Yorkers are really eager to reclaim their lives this summer. For many, that means investing in health, self-improvement, and cosmetics procedures this spring, whether that means personal fitness, plastic surgery, or – most importantly – laser vision correction."
Although Dr. Moskowitz personally specializes in Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA) Surgery, he encourages anyone researching LASIK or PRK to contact him for a free and objective consultation about what procedure best suits their eyes.
The free guide to getting LASIK in New York in 2021 can be viewed here. You can also read about the differences between LASIK, PRK and ASA here.
