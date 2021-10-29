LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies, a collaboration between the Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS) and UC San Diego School of Medicine, announced their plans to participate in World Psoriasis Day activities on Friday October 29, 2021. Over 125 million people are living with psoriasis, many of whom may be individuals who are currently pregnant or breastfeeding or who are contemplating future parenthood. The goal is to share MotherToBaby's wealth of resources on psoriatic disease during pregnancy and lactation, including increasing awareness of their observational research studies that are looking at the effects of psoriatic disease and their treatments during pregnancy.
On October 29, 2021, MotherToBaby's will host an Instagram Takeover with Senior Information Specialist, Robert Felix, to discuss what is known about psoriatic disease in pregnancy and lactation and to spotlight MotherToBaby's available resources and study opportunities. Those who are interested in joining the conversation can follow @MotherToBabyOTIS on Instagram all day to participate in the #WPD2021 awareness campaign.
Evaluating the Safety of Psoriatic Disease Medications in Pregnancy
MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies provides real-world evidence on the safety of medications when used during pregnancy. Pregnant people and individuals considering pregnancy who are living with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider about enrolling in these important observational research studies. "For many medications used to treat psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, we don't currently have adequate information to say that the treatment is safe to take if you are pregnant," said Christina Chambers, PhD, MPH, lead investigator of MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies and professor of pediatrics at UC San Diego. "The goal of our study is to gather information from pregnant people with psoriatic disease so we can better understand whether or not medications they are already taking may affect their pregnancy or their developing baby. Collecting these data is critical to helping healthcare providers and families gain insight into whether a given psoriatic disease treatment can safely be continued during pregnancy—information that could have a major impact on the well-being of the pregnant parent." Chambers added that participants in their studies are not asked to take or change any medications, and the study can be completed from the comfort of the participant's home.
Pregnant people living with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis are asked to consider enrolling into MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies to give parents-to-be better answers about how psoriatic disease and its management can affect a pregnancy and a developing baby.
Healthcare providers are also encouraged to refer their patients to see if they qualify. To learn more about MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies, call (877) 311-8972, email MotherToBaby@ucsd.edu or visit MotherToBaby.org.
Share Our Resources to Improve the Health Literacy of Pregnant People with Psoriatic Disease
MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies Website
Psoriatic Arthritis Resource Page
Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Fact Sheet
Patient Referral Form for Counseling/and Study Info
Patient Education & Provider Resources on Dermatology
About MotherToBaby
MotherToBaby is the nation's leading authority and most trusted source of evidence-based information on the safety of medications, health conditions and other exposures during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. In addition to research studies, they provide free evidence-based information on exposures to both the public and healthcare providers throughout the US and Canada. MotherToBaby is a suggested resource by many federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Media Contact
Schedule an interview with Robert Felix or Dr. Chambers about the importance of pregnancy studies on psoriatic disease this World Psoriasis Day by contacting Nicole Chavez at 619.368.3259 or nchavez@mothertobaby.org. Stress, anxiety and depression are common for people living with psoriatic disease. Our experts our also available to discuss mental health exposures and other conditions like COVID-19 infection in pregnancy and while breastfeeding.
