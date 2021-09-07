NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mount Sinai Health System has launched a comprehensive mobile application for patients, called MyMountSinai. Developed by the System's Department of Information Technology, the MyMountSinai app is an online gateway to Mount Sinai physicians and services, helping patients manage their medical information, communicate with their doctors, and get details on health services available at the Mount Sinai Health System.
"The MyMountSinai app provides another access point to care and communication, which enhances the patient experience," said Kristin Myers, MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Information Technology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "This allows our patients to seamlessly access their health information, connect with their physicians, and schedule appointments and telehealth visits through their smartphones and other personal devices—empowering them to take greater ownership of their wellness in coordination with our leading doctors. This application also helps our entire Health System bring the many services offered across Mount Sinai into a single platform, giving us the flexibility to support the latest programs and improve overall care."
The app builds on features available in the MyChart portal and mobile application, which allowed patients to access health records and lab results, book and check in for appointments, conduct video visits with providers, pay bills, and request prescription refills. Those tools remain available through MyMountSinai, which now also offers advanced capabilities including upload of COVID-19 vaccination cards, scheduling appointments with new doctors via the app, and helping patients navigate through select hospitals.
"Increasingly, our patients are taking charge of their health and wellness outside of our hospitals and doctor's offices, and they deserve to be able to get information about their own medical records whenever and wherever they want," said Bruce Darrow, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, and Deputy Chief Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. "The MyMountSinai app offers additional features to the more than one million patients already connected to Mount Sinai through our existing portal."
MyMountSinai is available free in the Google Play store and can be downloaded here. The app is also available in the Apple App store here.
