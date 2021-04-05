NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As businesses look for ways to safely reopen, Mount Sinai Health System announced today the launch of the Mount Sinai COVID-19 PCR Saliva Testing program to provide quick, noninvasive, and precise testing to support safety for businesses and leisure activities in New York. The Program offers an easy, effective, and accurate COVID-19 test for the public. Mount Sinai is an official partner of the New York State Excelsior Pass program, a new effort to fast-track the opening of theaters, stadiums, and other businesses.
Using advanced laboratory technology that detects the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in saliva, the Mount Sinai program guarantees final results within 48 hours, although the vast majority of results return within 24 hours. The program offers four convenient testing locations in Manhattan: Mount Sinai Business Health at 226 West 14th Street, Mount Sinai Doctors at Health Quarters Noho at 632 Broadway, Mount Sinai Doctors at 55 East 34th Street, and Mount Sinai Express Care at 1190 Fifth Avenue. Results are transmitted securely and rapidly to the Excelsior Pass app, allowing ease of admission to venues that use the app, such as theaters and stadiums.
"Mount Sinai has shown extraordinary commitment and leadership in scientific and clinical efforts to beat this pandemic. We developed one of the first highly sensitive antibody tests, pioneered innovative therapies to treat COVID-19, and are researching the lingering effects suffered by 'long-haulers.' This program is designed to help our community in slowing transmission and getting us back to normal," said David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Mount Sinai Hospital. "The Mount Sinai program will make testing more accessible and convenient so as to protect public health. We are proud to partner with New York State and to be a provider of choice for testing."
Mount Sinai's saliva test is an easy, safe, and accurate alternative to the more commonly used nasal and nasopharyngeal swab tests but uses the same, highly accurate polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology. It can also be administered to young children. If a saliva sample cannot be obtained, or if someone has eaten or drunk something prior to the test, a nasal swab test can be performed instead. The test can also be used for business or leisure travel purposes or return-to-work authorization. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.mountsinai.org/lp/covid19-saliva-test.
