As part of a transformational effort to bring precision medicine into routine healthcare, Mount Sinai Medical Center, serving Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, is adding ActX Genomic Decision Support to its Electronic Health Record, Epic.
The key advantages of the ActX platform include evidence-based clinical decision support content covering drug-genome interactions, hereditary genetic risks and carrier status.
Mount Sinai will integrate ActX Genomic Decision Support within its electronic health record, Epic, used throughout its eleven locations. This integration brings genomics to the point of care by leveraging the ActX service to enable real-time checking of each prescription against the patient's genetic profile. Prescribing physicians will be alerted if a drug is likely to be ineffective, cause an adverse reaction, or need a dosing change based on the patient's genetics, all within their normal Epic prescribing workflow. A built-in Genomic Profile for each patient will be available within the patient chart.
"As the health care landscape evolves, Mount Sinai Medical Center is consistently evaluating ways to enhance our patient care to deliver the best possible outcomes" said Robert Goldszer, Chief Medical Officer, MD at Mount Sinai Medical Center. "ActX gives us access to genetic information that will allow our physicians to deliver more precise care, by making the best therapeutic choices for our patients based on their genetic responses. The full integration of this information into our patient records will support the high-quality care we provide our patients every day."
"We are proud to partner with Mount Sinai Medical Center to bring genomic decision support and precision medicine to one of Florida's largest independent teaching hospitals," said Dr. Andrew Ury, CEO of ActX. "The ActX Platform for Epic will help make actionable genomics practical for Mount Sinai 's physicians and their patients."
Mount Sinai 's implementation of ActX within Epic marks a big step toward making personalized medicine the norm for its patients.
About ActX
ActX helps physicians make better decisions about medical treatment, using patients' genetic information. ActX uses its GenoACT℠ clinical decision support program to analyze a patient's genetic information and alert physicians in real time through their existing workflow tools about drug-genome interactions, actionable hereditary risks and carrier status. For more information, visit http://www.actx.com, email info@actx.com or call (888) 998-2289.
About Mt. Sinai Medical Center
Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest private, independent, not-for-profit teaching hospital in Florida. As a medical center whose mission is to provide high-quality health care to our diverse community, enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility, Mount Sinai is committed to providing access to expert, compassionate care to all.
Mount Sinai provides an unmatched level of clinical expertise and is dedicated to recruiting and training top physicians and surgeons from across the country, who work together across multiple disciplines to deliver a patient-centric approach to care.
Among a select few original statutory teaching hospitals in the state, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer.
Mount Sinai is committed to offering patients easy access to a network of multispecialty offices in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. The medical center operates 11 facilities, including 3 emergency centers, providing the communities with 24/7 emergency care access and same or next day appointments for primary care and a variety of specialties. To view a complete list of our locations and services offered, please visit http://www.msmc.com.
