DALLAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Health Technologies, an innovative healthcare company revolutionizing the way that young adults receive healthcare, has closed a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Matchstick Ventures. Mountain will use the new capital for market expansion and bringing its service into cities like New York, and Minneapolis. This expansion includes partnering with a wider network of healthcare providers, doctors, and nurse practitioners.
"Mountain has been forward-thinking in its approach to providing millennials with affordable access to healthcare services like sick visits, birth control, STD testing, and more. With this new capital, we can make our $30/month affordable plan available to consumers in cities across the United States," said Mountain CEO Kobby Amoah.
Seeking investments from partners who would bring more than just monetary, Mountain successfully amassed a network of investors with industry-relevant experience. Primary investor, Matchstick Ventures, works with early-stage tech companies looking to grow meaningful businesses.
"Mountain's healthcare plan is exactly what young adults are begging for. A simple and affordable plan that offers the services they actually want and need on a daily basis. We're excited to back this team and their plans to take on this opportunity," said Matchstick Ventures Partner Ryan Broshar.
Other contributing investors include Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Techstars Ventures, Bread and Butter Ventures, and Route 66 Ventures.
"Health care costs have risen drastically over the last two decades, stalling major life milestones and impacting people's general health," said Craig Schedler, managing director, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. "By offering essential health care services at a flat monthly fee, Mountain helps people budget for and achieve healthy lives, which aligns with our goal of partnering with startups who are shaping the future of health and wellness."
"We've seen a lot of adoption in Dallas, Texas, and our members love the product. We wanted to work with investors who will provide strategic advice and partnerships to help us scale faster," said Mountain CEO Kobby Amoah.
About Mountain
Based in Dallas, Texas, Mountain Health offers individuals and employers a simpler, more affordable solution to healthcare. With a monthly subscription cost of $30 per person, members have access to comprehensive primary care, including women's healthcare, sexual health, wellness services and much more.