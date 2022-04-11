Moving Analytics, the leading national telehealth provider of remote cardiac rehab and cardiovascular prevention programs, today announces that its affiliate medical group, Telehealth Medicare Services PLLC, has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an enrolled provider for Medicare fee for service, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid members.
IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving Analytics, the leading national telehealth provider of remote cardiac rehab and cardiovascular prevention programs, today announces that its affiliate medical group, Telehealth Medicare Services PLLC, has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an enrolled provider for Medicare fee for service, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid members.
Moving Analytics' programs have helped thousands of patients access life-saving cardiac rehab (CR) after they have experienced a cardiac complication like a heart attack through Movn, an innovative telehealth cardiac rehab program.
"We're extremely excited to expand access to our programs beyond commercial payers to Medicare Fee for service and Medicaid patients. This expansion is critical to our goal of increasing access to CR and reducing barriers to access, including costs that typically deter patients from participating in cardiac rehab. It also makes it easier for us to collaborate with our provider partners who typically serve more Medicare and Medicaid members," said Joe Dearie, President Telehealth Medical Services PLLC.
"This announcement is timely as Medicare recently made cardiac rehab a category 3 telehealth benefit and allows Moving Analytics to work more closely with CMS to demonstrate the evidence and advocate for more favorable coverage for virtual and remote cardiac rehab," said Ade Adesanya, President Moving Analytics Inc.
About Moving Analytics Inc.
Moving Analytics is the leading national telehealth provider of remote cardiac rehab and cardiovascular prevention programs. The company's programs combine evidence-based guidelines, behavioral science, remote monitoring, and telehealth coaching to engage patients to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles and improve their wellbeing. Moving Analytics programs were developed in partnership with Stanford University and are based on more than 30 years of published research. Moving Analytics works with several leading healthcare organizations including Veterans Affairs Administration, Healthcare Services Corporation, Highmark Health Plan, Kaiser Permanente, Capital District Physicians Health Plan, Mayo Clinic, and many others.
About Telehealth Medical Services PLLC
Telehealth Medical Services PLLC is a medical provider group affiliated with Moving Analytics Inc.
Media Contact
Ade Adesanya, Moving Analytics, Inc., 833-726-0123, hello@movinganalytics.com
Lynda Murdock, Moving Analytics, 833-726-0123 x 103, hello@movinganalytics.com
SOURCE Moving Analytics, Inc.