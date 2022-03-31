Moving Analytics, Inc. Achieves HITRUST Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance. This achievement places Moving Analytics in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.
IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving Analytics, the leading telehealth provider of cardiovascular prevention programs, today announced the Movn Platform, Moving Analytics Supporting Infrastructure, and company offices in Irvine, CA and Pittsburgh, PA have earned "Certified" status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Movn platform for cardiovascular prevention programs has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Moving Analytics in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Shuo Qiao, Chief Technology and Information Security Officer at Moving Analytics. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."
Along with this certification, Moving Analytics will continue to invest in best-in-class security and privacy protocols as it maintains its market leadership in cardiovascular care.
About
Moving Analytics is a national telehealth provider of remote cardiac rehab and other cardiovascular prevention programs. Their first product Movn is an end-to-end, integrated program to deliver remote and virtual cardiac rehab that has helped thousands of patients access life-saving cardiac rehab after they have experienced a cardiac complication like a heart attack. The company's programs combine evidence-based guidelines, behavioral science, remote monitoring, and tele-health coaching to engage patients to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles and improve their wellbeing. Their programs were developed in partnership with Stanford University and are based on more than 30 years of published research. Moving Analytics works with several high-profile partners including Veterans Affairs Administration, Healthcare Services Corporation (HCSC), Highmark Health Plan, Kaiser Permanente, Capital District Physicians Health Plan (CDPHP), and Mayo Clinic.
Media Contact
Shuo Qiao, Moving Analytics, Inc., (833) 726-0123, shuoqiao@movinganalytics.com
Lynda Murdock, Moving Analytics, Inc., 213-574-0963, lynda@movinganalytics.com
SOURCE Moving Analytics, Inc.