LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving Analytics, a telehealth company increasing access to cardiac rehab through an innovative, app-based, virtual cardiac rehab program, today announced a partnership with Albany-based health insurance plan CDPHP. This partnership will give CDPHP members in need of cardiac rehab services the option of advancing their cardiac recovery from the comfort of their home, without the need for in-office visits.
CDPHP members who enroll in the Movn at-home virtual cardiac rehab program will have access to a dedicated coach to guide them through their full recovery journey, working toward improved functional capacity, blood pressure control, medication adherence, psychosocial well-being, and more. Patients will receive a health kit with various monitoring devices, including a smartwatch, along with counseling sessions from coaches and medical directors.
"With cardiac rehab, the first goal is to eliminate barriers to participation," said Harsh Vathsangam, CEO and co-founder of Moving Analytics. "We're thrilled that CDPHP is taking proactive measures to support its members in need of cardiac rehab. Our goals for this collaboration are to increase cardiac rehab participation, help lower readmission rates, improve member satisfaction, and meet HEDIS quality measures related to cardiovascular care."
"The Movn virtual cardiac rehab program is a game-changer when it comes to improving access to cardiac rehab for our members," said Bruce E. Coplin, MD, FACC, Senior Vice President of Specialty Transformation and Medical Director for CDPHP. "Currently, fewer than 10 percent of CDPHP members complete cardiac rehab, largely due to the limited number of in-person cardiac rehab programs available in the region, the cost of co-pays, and scheduling/transportation issues, among other factors. With Movn, we can offer our members a convenient, state-of-the-art program that can be completed at home, on their schedule. To further break down barriers to treatment, we are waiving co-pays for eligible members and incentivizing providers to educate patients about the value of cardiac rehab services. Our goal is to achieve a participation rate of 70 percent or more, which is in-line with the goal set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its Million Hearts program."
"It's truly been a pleasure to work with CDPHP leadership on this initiative," commented Ade Adesanya, president of Moving Analytics. "They've gone above and beyond to eliminate any barriers to cardiac rehab participation that patients may encounter. I believe our partnership will create a playbook that other health plans can implement to increase access to cardiac rehab, especially now that cardiac rehab participation is a HEDIS measure."
Moving Analytics has partnered with other commercial health plans in the past, including Highmark and Kaiser Permanente, to help drive future policy recommendations and greater adoption for virtual cardiac rehab programs. The goal is to serve one million people annually who need cardiac rehab services.
The program will be delivered through Telehealth Medical Services PLLC, the medical group affiliated with Moving Analytics Inc.
About Moving Analytics
Moving Analytics provides virtual cardiac rehab and comprehensive cardiovascular disease management programs to support cardiologists and health plans in improving the health outcomes, quality and cost of care for their members. Developed in partnership with Stanford University, Moving Analytics programs are based on more than 30 years of published research involving over 70,000 patients. Our flagship product is Movn Virtual Cardiac rehab which targets patients after an acute coronary event such as a heart attack or heart surgery. Movn has successfully improved cardiac rehab participation rates, member outcomes and lowered readmission at marque organizations like Kaiser Permanente, Highmark Health Plan, Allegheny Health Network and the Veteran Affairs. For details and inquiries, please contact hello@movinganalytics.com.
About CDPHP
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
