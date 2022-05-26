In this free webinar, learn about the different routes that drug developers can take to synthesize and manufacture drug substance. Attendees will learn about key technologies that can be employed to establish a robust, and commercially scalable synthetic process. The featured speaker will discuss how drug substance and drug product development plans can be accelerated through innovative science and expertise. The speaker will also discuss how integrated drug substance and drug product capabilities can aid in selecting the best molecules to move forward to the clinic.
TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The need for accelerated drug development has become even greater, with added pressure on Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) to deliver customer's programs in a timely, efficient and agile manner. In the pharmaceutical industry, time is not just money, it can impact the entire program; a program which has been through years of careful consideration, strategic discussions and planning to get medicines to patients in need.
Drug substance plays a major part in ensuring a drug program achieves its major milestones, keeps to budget and delivers on its corporate goals. As every molecule and development program is different, there is no single manufacturing solution. Understanding what strategy to move forward with, what processes and technologies are available and who to partner with is key in achieving clinical and commercial success.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss the different routes that drug developers can take to synthesize and manufacture their drug substance and evaluate their pros and cons. He will share how integrated drug substance and drug product capabilities in the candidate selection stage can aid in selecting the best molecules to move forward with into drug substance and onward into drug product formulations for the clinic. He will also touch on the key technologies that can be employed to establish a robust, and commercially scalable synthetic process that can greatly improve efficiencies, and reduce overall development timelines.
Join this webinar as the speaker explores case studies to demonstrate how drug substance and drug product development plans can be accelerated through innovative science and expertise to get drug substance off the critical path.
Join Stephen McQuaker, Director, Drug Development Consulting, Quotient Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11:30am EDT (8:30am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Moving Drug Substance Off the Critical Path — Streamlined Strategies to Accelerate to First-in-Human & Beyond.
