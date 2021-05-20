CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the winter of 2020, Steven K. found himself on the phone with his father's caregiver trying to figure out the best way to deal with an incredibly difficult and emotional situation. If your loved one is in a long-term care facility, should you move them? Suddenly, Steve was overcome with anxiety and had so many questions. How do you move someone with dementia without upsetting them? How can you ensure their safety? How in the world do you get someone with dementia to remember to wear a mask?
The decision Steve had to make is one that many Americans faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus rocked the healthcare system and spread through long-term care facilities, many people needed help and resources to make the best decision for their loved ones and in the safest way possible. The National Certification Board for Alzheimer Care and Aging Care has made it their mission to help caregivers and families navigate such changes by expanding their certificate courses to include one specifically designed for later in life home transitions. The Certified Relocation & Transition Specialist (CRTS)™ designation is the only certification that encompasses the Senior Home Transition, Senior Relocation, and Senior Move fields. Certificants on the CRTS™ Professional Registry support older adults and their families as they move. The course educates those who want to professionally help clients organize, downsize, sell or remodel their homes to accommodate the needs of the elderly as they age.
"Our courses are curated with our motto at the core of each one: better care through understanding. The more we can understand dementia and how to help caregivers, the better it is for everyone. Our goal is to offer the resources people need so they can provide the best care possible," said Donna Surges Tatum, Ph.D., Founder, NCBAC.
In addition to the Certified Relocation Specialist course, The NCBAC offers other certifications, including Certified Alzheimer Caregiver (CAC)™ and Certified Alzheimer Educator (CAEd)™. Certification courses are available online at ncbac.net, and caregivers can begin immediately.
The National Certification Board for Alzheimer Care (NCBAC™) is an allied healthcare board certification organization, which confers three national credentials and maintains a Registry for Certified Alzheimer Caregiver™ (CAC™), Certified Alzheimer Educator™ (CAEd™), and Certified Relocation Transition Specialists™ (CRTS™). It provides a national certification program that promotes the public good by providing credentialing and registry services for those who care for people with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. It also grants support and educational resources as well as acknowledgment and recognition to those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. For more information, visit CRTScertification.com or NCBAC.net.
