NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Hi-Tech Wireless Chamber in Bangalore. The chamber is equipped with Radio Frequency (RF) Shielding for IoT, 5G and Wi-Fi, thereby enabling Mphasis to deliver advanced testing and certification services for these technologies. Designed and installed in collaboration with ETS-Lindgren India, the world leader for wireless over-the-air (OTA) test and measurement technology, the chamber can be used in various application testing and certification processes including Wireless products, Metrology Labs, Medical equipment and instrumentation.
In an effort to drive capability improvements and help clients meet their technology requirements in the Wireless industry, Mphasis' Wireless Lab offers capabilities for testing and certification of Wi-Fi Devices while reducing cost and ensuring quality control. Equipped with a fully anechoic chamber that measures performance of cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth transceivers, the system offers the flexibility to provide a variety of test configurations, from small RFShielded rooms to large chambers.
The 800 sq. feet (74 sq. meters) Hi-Tech Wireless Chamber lab enables testing of a wide range of industrial and consumer products including printers, mobile phones, wearables, IoT devices and gateways, among others. The chamber also supports Cellular (3G/4G/5G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee protocols and wireless bands. The new lab is designed to help enhance Mphasis' capability in the Hi-Tech space by reducing time-to-market and accelerating product releases of existing and new clients.
The facility addresses the growing demand for wireless testing and certification services, offering partnered clients with state-of-the-art technology and a comprehensive service solution, including certifications for global market access, all under one roof.
"We continue to see a significant uptick in the deployment of next generation wireless technology applications, and ensuring products are well tested and interoperable with the existing ecosystem is a top priority for all players in this growing market," said Elango R, President – DXC & Hi-tech BU, Mphasis. "With the opening of Mphasis' first wireless testing chamber, we will further provide significant innovation in the critical area of testing and look forward to assisting our partners in delivering high quality and differentiated products in a cost-effective manner."
Commenting on the Wireless chamber opening, Adarsh Singh, Regional Sales Manager with ETS-Lindgren India, said, "ETS-Lindgren is happy to collaborate with Mphasis in establishing a test lab in India. We consulted with their capable team to learn more about their advanced requirements and goals for testing wireless products. While meeting with the highly skilled departments at Mphasis, we were able to share our expertise on the nuances of Wi-Fi test lab requirements and collectively create a solution to optimize the flexibility of the test chamber. ETS-Lindgren designed the wireless chamber to meet Mphasis' test requirements and management goals - now and in the future."
About Mphasis
Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.
About ETS-Lindgren
ETS-Lindgren is an international manufacturer of components and systems that measure, shield, and control electromagnetic and acoustic energy. The company's products are used for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), microwave and wireless testing, electromagnetic field (EMF) measurement, radio frequency (RF) personal safety monitoring, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and control of acoustic environments.
Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, ETS-Lindgren has manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of ESCO Technologies, a leading supplier of engineered products for growing industrial and commercial markets. ESCO is a New York Stock Exchange listed company (symbol ESE) with headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Additional information about ETS-Lindgren is available at www.ets-lindgren.com. Additional information about ESCO and its subsidiaries is available at www.escotechnologies.com.