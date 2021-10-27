NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance brokers, is pleased to announce the Washington, D.C. recipients of its inaugural "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for 2021. Mployer Advisor's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates brokers based on industry experience, company size, online ratings and reviews and recognizes esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers and peers. Our list recognizes consultants who primarily work with mid-to-large sized employers, as well as brokers who work with small businesses.
"Who an employer chooses as their insurance broker has significantly more impact on the cost and quality of their benefit plan than who they chose as their insurance carrier," said Brian Freeman of Mployer Advisor. "We are proud to honor this distinct group of insurance consultants who have demonstrated a wide range of experience and positive employer feedback on service and quality. The industry has been dependent on referrals and existing relationships instead of data-driven outcomes for too long. With Mployer Advisor, we celebrate this distinguished group of brokers and consultants."
The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV market is a competitive job market in the U.S., employing more than 3.2 million people with a lower unemployment rating than the national average. Offering industry leading, competitive employee benefits is a critical factor in hiring top talent for Washington, D.C. area employers. Finding and partnering with a highly rated insurance consultant is imperative to retaining talent in any market.
The recipients of the 2021 "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for the Washington, D.C. area are as follows:
-A H T Insurance
-Alliant Insurance Services
-Business Benefits Group
-Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management & Consulting
-Hamilton Insurance Agency
-Lockton
-Marsh McLennan Agency
-McGriff
-NFP
-Wills Towers Watson
The above winners are a brief snapshot of Mployer Advisor's matrices and proprietary M Score on June 30, 2021. To determine award winners, Mployer Advisor analyzed each brokerage based on historical data, business experience across employer size, industry and products, as well as relevant online ratings and reviews from employers across several platforms.
To view a full list of consultants in the Washington, D.C. area, visit MployerAdvisor.com.
About Mployer Advisor:
Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers search, evaluate and select insurance advisors. The intuitive platform connects employers and employees to great benefits and insurance plans by providing employers with actionable data to easily evaluate and select the best advisor for a company's specific needs. Most brokerages have a profile on Mployer Advisor, which provides independent ratings of insurance advisors to support employers. Insurance brokers cannot pay to influence their Mployer Advisor rating. Only highly rated brokerages are allowed to advertise on the platform. To learn more about Mployer Advisor, visit https://mployeradvisor.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Disclaimer: Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Mployer Advisor's website. Since Mployer Advisor's research is ongoing, interested companies that want to join next year's list are encouraged to claim their free profile on Mployer Advisor.
Media Contact:
Jacob Westfall (Public Relations Consultant)
Jacob.Westfall@mployeradvisor.com
Media Contact
Jacob Westfall, Mployer Advisor, +1 (440) 823-2738, Jacob.Westfall@Mployeradvisor.com
SOURCE Mployer Advisor