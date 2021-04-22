TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crohn's Disease (CD) is an Inflammatory bowel disease affecting the lining of the gut and can occur in different areas of the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus. It is common in CD to have a distribution of random inflamed bowel adjacent to normal gut.
Video endoscopy methods predominate in diagnostic practice but are limited to identifying bowel strictures and the surface of the bowel mucosa. MRI in the abdomen is non-invasive, utilized non-ionizing radiation and permits varying contrast agents. Magnetic resonance enterography (MREn) can be used as a complement to endoscopy with the advantage of evaluating sub-surface features of CD. Patient preparation and site training are important components of a successful multisite clinical trial, and details will be shared from our experiences on how to manage site for trial success. MREn is commonly scored using the MaRIA calculation, a composite score with important inputs like wall thickness, relative contrast enhancement, edema and ulcerations.
In this scoring system, an expert reader evaluates each of the 6 bowel segments to generate a global score, indexed to severity. In a subset of CD patients, MREn methods can be used to assess perianal fistula, and this has greatly expanded from just simple fistula location identification.
Join Mark W. Tengowski, DVM, MS, PhD, Director, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Bioclinica in a live webinar on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to learn about the image acquisition requirements and various MREn scoring methods used in clinical trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit MRI in Crohn's Disease: Site Set-up and MREn Scoring Systems.
