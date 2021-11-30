BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH) has received several transformational gifts from longstanding and new supporters, including the Jack & Mae Rosenberg Charitable Trust, Roslyn and Leonard Stoler, the Eliasberg Family Foundation, the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds, Lawrence C. Pakula, MD/Louis H. Gross Foundation, and the Bunting Family Foundation, Inc.
These extraordinary gifts support the recent launch of the largest fundraising campaign in MWPH's almost 100-year history — HOPE HEAL GROW: THE CENTENNIAL CAMPAIGN FOR MWPH — which seeks to raise $15 million by December 31, 2022. The campaign's goal is to fund the expansion and renovation of the Rosenberg Outpatient Center, to design and build the Ability Center, and to invest in hospital programs and innovative technologies for patient care through the newly created MWPH Children's Fund.
"For nearly 100 years, we've provided family-focused, coordinated care to help children recover from injury and illness, getting them back home, back to school, and back to their lives," said Sheldon Stein, MWPH president and CEO. "From our early days of treating malnourishment and rheumatic fever to the current need of supporting patients through the long-term effects of COVID-19, MWPH has evolved to meet the needs of the children in our community. THE HOPE HEAL GROW CENTENNIAL CAMPAIGN will enable us to continue our history of adapting to meet whatever challenges come our way."
The campaign, which has been gaining quiet momentum since 2018, will launch publicly today on Giving Tuesday, traditionally a staff giving day. This intentional start date celebrates MWPH's true heroes – the hospital employees who care deeply about the organization's mission to improve the health and well-being of the children of Maryland.
To date, THE HOPE HEAL GROW CENTENNIAL CAMPAIGN has raised 90% of the campaign goal or $13,500,000, the largest amount in the hospital's history.
"This is a significant moment for MWPH, and philanthropy will play an essential role in achieving our visionary goals," said Alison Cohen, a Mt. Washington Pediatric Foundation Board member and chair of the campaign. "We're incredibly inspired by how deeply our boards, committees, volunteers, donors and staff are connected to our mission."
THE HOPE HEAL GROW CENTENNIAL CAMPAIGN will fund three priorities:
The Rosenberg Outpatient Center Expansion and Renovation
The expansion was completed and opened in June 2021, extending the Center's clinical space from 14,000 square feet to 20,600 square feet and allowing for 16,900 additional patient visits each year. To support collaboration among clinical teams, the space was built out in pods that foster integrated care for more patients and their families. In addition to the expansion, the building now has upgraded technology for telemedicine and larger workspaces that enable social distancing.
The Ability Center Design and Build
In the spring of 2022, MWPH will begin construction on the Ability Center, a newly designed 4,000+-square-foot, technologically advanced rehab center. The Ability Center will meet the growing demand for medical and rehabilitation services in the region, addressing pediatric and adolescent patients who have sustained multiple traumas, have congenital or acquired disabilities, or need intensive post-surgical rehabilitation. This new rehabilitation gym will focus on outpatient clinics and a rehabilitation day program, resulting in an additional 15,000 patient visits for 1,200 new patients.
The MWPH Children's Fund
The fund will help grow opportunities to invest in priorities that propel MWPH forward, including programs, equipment, capacity building, research, community benefit, capital improvements, and innovation.
For more information on HOPE HEAL GROW: THE CENTENNIAL CAMPAIGN FOR MWPH, visit the campaign website at mwph.org/hopehealgrow.
About Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital: Celebrating 100 Years
Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital celebrates 100 years of providing family-focused, integrated care to children with serious, chronic, or complex medical needs. MWPH was founded in 1922 by a medical social worker named Hortense Kahn Eliasberg who sought to open a home where children could safely recover from illness and surgery. Today, 100 years stronger, the hospital treats more than 8,500 patients each year, helping them to heal, grow, and learn the skills that lead to happier, more independent lives. The 102-bed hospital is a jointly owned affiliate of the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine with locations in Baltimore City, Prince George's County, Harford County, via Telehealth, and in the community. For more information, please visit mwph.org.
Media Contact
Andy Wayne, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, 410-499-2764, Andy.Wayne@mwph.org
SOURCE Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital