PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mueller Sports Medicine is pleased to announce the PFATS Foundation Give-Back Program, a partnership with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society Foundation, Inc. (the "PFATS Foundation"), in cooperation with the Korey Stringer Institute ("KSI") and National Athletic Trainers Association ("NATA"), to further exertional heat stroke education and awareness among athletes, school boards, parents, boosters, athletic directors, coaches, teachers, and local first responders. Exertional heatstroke is the leading cause of death among high school athletes.
Under this program, selected deserving high schools across the nation will receive education and access to the requisite tools for addressing exertional heat stroke, per NATA guidelines. Mueller will provide support to these high schools in the form of donating 'Exertional Heat Stroke Kits', comprised of a wet bulb globe temperature device, digital rectal thermometer, and RecoveryTubTM inflatable ice tub.
"We hope this program will provide deserving high schools education related to exertional heat stroke and the necessary equipment to address exertional heat stroke incidents." said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine.
ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE
Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist Curt Mueller who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.
Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Gum®.
The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. More information is available at: http://www.muellersportsmed.com.
ABOUT THE KOREY STRINGER INSTITUTE
In August 2001, Korey Stringer, a Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman, passed away from exertional heat stroke. Korey's wife, Kelci, worked tirelessly to develop an exertional heat stroke prevention institute to honor her husband's legacy. She joined forces with exertional heat stroke scientist Douglas Casa, Ph.D., ATC at the University of Connecticut and the institute came to fruition in April 2010. The mission of the Korey Stringer Institute is to provide research, education, advocacy and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety and prevent sudden death for the athlete, warfighter and laborer. https://ksi.uconn.edu/outreach/innovate/
ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL ATHLETIC TRAINERS SOCIETY FOUNDATION, INC.
The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society Foundation, Inc. is committed to the promotion and advancement of athletic training through education and research. The PFATS Foundation allocates funding, resources, and voluntary efforts toward special programs to advocate for the athletic training profession. Since its inception, the PFATS Foundation has provided over $500,000 in endowments through the NATA Research and Education Foundation. In addition, the PFATS Foundation works with the NFL Foundation to sponsor annual scholarships for ethnic minority and female athletic training students.
ABOUT THE NATA
The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) is the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers and others who support the athletic training profession. Founded in 1950, the NATA has grown to more than 45,000 members worldwide today. The majority of certified athletic trainers choose to be members of NATA to support their profession and to receive a broad array of membership benefits. By joining forces as a group, NATA members can accomplish more for the athletic training profession than they can individually. The NATA national office currently has more than 40 full-time staff members who work to support NATA's mission.
Media Contact
Kimberly Watts, Mueller Sports Medicine, +1 6086438530 Ext: 249, kimberly.watts@muellersportsmed.com
SOURCE Mueller Sports Medicine