SAVANNAH, Ga., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This interdisciplinary conference offers over 10 continuing education credits for medicine, nursing, physician assistant, physical therapist, pharmacist, chiropractor, social worker, and attorney.
This conference brings health policy and clinical practice thought leaders together to discuss the largest American patient populations: Those with pain and multiple chronic conditions.
Sponsored by Ortho Sport and Spine Physicians, national leaders in spine and orthopedic practice.
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Arlene Bierman MD, MD
Director Center for Evidence & Practice Improvement at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. She oversees 5 agencies: The Evidence-Based Practice Center Program; the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Program; the Division of Decision Science and Patient Engagement; the Division of Health Information Technology; and the Division of Practice Improvement, as well as the National Center for Excellence in Primary Care Research.
Register Now for Early-Bird Pricing
https://www.multiplechronicconditions.org/trends-in-policy-and-practice-making-a-difference
Media Contact
Dr. Kim Kuebler, Multiple Chronic Conditions, +19123553876, drkimkuebler@multiplechronicconditions.org
SOURCE Multiple Chronic Conditions