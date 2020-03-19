DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the multiple sclerosis drugs market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities, to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the multiple sclerosis drugs market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the multiple sclerosis drugs market for the forecast period 2019-2027.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the multiple sclerosis drugs market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach to study various phenomena in the multiple sclerosis drugs market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the multiple sclerosis drugs market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the multiple sclerosis drugs market.
The report also delves into the competitive landscape of the multiple sclerosis drugs market. Key players operating in the multiple sclerosis drugs market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the multiple sclerosis drugs market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered
- How does the development of multiple sclerosis drugs provide the scope of growth in the multiple sclerosis drugs market?
- How alliances and partnerships between players are widening the scope of new line of treatment for multiple sclerosis?
- What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the multiple sclerosis drugs market during the forecast period?
- Which segment is likely to register leading revenue until the end of the forecast period in 2027?
- How is the evolving healthcare system in developing countries of Asia Pacific making an impact on the overall multiple sclerosis drugs market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Introduction
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Pipeline Analysis
5.2. Regulatory Scenario
5.3. Disease Epidemiology
5.4. Market Access Overview
5.5. Key Mergers & Acquisitions
6. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Drug Class
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Drug Class, 2017-2027
6.3.1. Interferon Beta
6.3.2. Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators
6.3.3. Mixed Polymers
6.3.4. NF-B Inhibitor
6.3.5. Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor
6.3.6. Monoclonal Antibodies
6.3.7. Corticosteroids
6.3.8. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
6.3.9. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Drug Class
7. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Disease Type
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Disease Type, 2017-2027
7.3.1. Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)
7.3.2. Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)
7.3.3. Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)
7.3.4. Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)
7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Disease Type
8. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Route of Administration
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2017-2027
8.3.1. Parenteral
8.3.2. Oral
8.4. Market Attractiveness by Route of Administration
9. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings / Developments
9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
9.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies
9.3.2. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
9.3.3. Online Pharmacies
9.4. Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel
10. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Latin America
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa
10.3. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region
11. North America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Key Findings
11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Drug Class, 2017-2027
11.2.1. Interferon Beta
11.2.2. Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators
11.2.3. Mixed Polymers
11.2.4. NF-B Inhibitor
11.2.5. Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor
11.2.6. Monoclonal Antibodies
11.2.7. Corticosteroids
11.2.8. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
11.2.9. Others
11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Disease Type, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)
11.3.2. Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)
11.3.3. Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)
11.3.4. Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)
11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2017-2027
11.4.1. Parenteral
11.4.2. Oral
11.5. Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027
11.5.1. Hospital Pharmacies
11.5.2. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
11.5.3. Online Pharmacies
11.6. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027
11.6.1. U.S.
11.6.2. Canada
11.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.7.1. By Drug Class
11.7.2. By Disease Type
11.7.3. By Route of Administration
11.7.4. By Distribution Channel
11.7.5. By Country
12. Europe Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Asia Pacific Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Latin America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Middle East & Africa Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018
16.2. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Bayer AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Celgene Corporation
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
- Biogen, Inc.
- Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson)
- EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)
- AbbVie, Inc.
