A Media Event, Ribbon-Cutting & Press Conference to launch the Municipal Court's MARCH Program: A new national model for an onsite drop-in center that's open to ANY individual seeking:

  • Medication Assisted Treatment
  • Referral to Treatment Providers (alcohol/drug & mental health)
  • Direct Linkage to Detox Services, Bio/Psycho/Social Assessments
  • Assistance With Applying For Cash, Food, & Insurance Assistance
  • Screening & Referral to Residential Treatment Services/Sober Housing
  • Linkage & Enrollment Into Employment Readiness & Resource Programs
  • Community Needs Assessments
  • Direct Linkage to The Self-Help Resource Center For Assistance With Evictions, Record Sealing & Driver's License Issues.

City Attorney Zach Klein 

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin 

Municipal Court Judge Ted Barrows 

City Councilmember Shayla Favor

Municipal Judge Eileen Paley

Municipal Judge James O'Grady







Wednesday, October 27th  

2:00 to 3:00 PM  

Franklin County Municipal Court Building

6th Floor / 375 South High Street





Speaking Program Featuring MARCH Program Leaders Noted Above & MARCH Clients In Courtroom 6D

Ribbon-Cutting With March Leaders Outside 6th Floor MARCH Program Center

Press Conference / Availability With MARCH Leaders & MARCH Clients After Brief Ribbon-Cutting In 6D

