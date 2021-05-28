FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-formed entity Muno-Vax is founded on a cutting-edge immunity supporting technique. The patented method proactively targets the immune system, particularly in the areas of respiratory health, gum health, and prostate health. While Muno-Vax is still new on the scene, there may be a promising future for the enterprise as its products attempt to gain mainstream acceptance.

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, LLC has been busy during its brief existence. Founded just a few years ago, the entity was established as the marketing and distribution arm of its parent company Natstim, Ltd. Between the two of them, the pair of Bulgarian-based health and wellness brands have spent the greater portion of the last decade focused on one area of health: the immune system.

Rather than work to remedy failures in the immune system after the fact (i.e. once someone gets sick), Muno-Vax's focus is on prevention. The brand's products utilize a novel immuno-modulator that the company developed based on Respivax, a polybacterial immuno-modulator designed by the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

In the case of Muno-Vax's (and Natstim's by extension) product line, the immuno-modulator uses, in the words of the brand, "certain lipopolysaccharides and immune building antioxidants that present a harmless stimulant to the immune system." The brand further explains that the goal of introducing the stimulant is to keep the immune system itself in a constant state of "excitement." This is intended to support the immune system, keeping it on high alert at all times against harm.

Muno-Vax's products and their unique immuno-modulators are designed for holistic body health. However, some of them also focus on three areas of immune health, in particular:

  • Respiratory health;
  • Gum health;
  • Men's prostate health.

While the company is still in its infancy, it will be interesting to see how the larger public reacts to the new health option as Muno-Vax continues to develop and promote its growing product line.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is located out of Sofia, Bulgaria. Its parent company, Natstim, Ltd was founded nearly a decade ago and works in close association with The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and Bulbio, Ltd, their biotech manufacturing arm.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shauna Gabor

(954) 459-8742

310977@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muno-vax-looks-to-reinvent-immune-support-301301461.html

SOURCE Muno-Vax

