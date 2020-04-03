GREENWICH, Conn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy Medical Associates today announced its 5000th patient reviewed via its website WWW.CoronaTestCT.com. As the first Drive Thru test center for Novel Coronavirus SARS CoV2 on the East Coast, Murphy has both medical schools and local towns volunteering to help flatten the curve. These COVID-19 tests are offered at all locations without need for Physician Order. Murphy Medical Associates has established successful public private collaboration with several local departments of health in Fairfield and New Haven County CT. "With record reduction in mortality rates, it was obvious we should be following Korean best practices. As physicians dedicated to keeping our patients healthy, we felt the need to deliver that care to all of Fairfield New Haven and Westchester Counties," says Board Certified Internist Dr. Steven A. R. Murphy MD a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Drive thru testing is an established procedure in South Korea and the United Kingdom but has not yet been fully implemented in the United States. Patients can sign up online at CoronaTestCT.com to schedule screening and testing or arrive at a site and register then with a telemedicine visit. These 5 centers include 460 Shippan Avenue in Stamford CT, 1000 Main Street in Stratford CT, 88 North Avenue in Westport CT, 80 High School Road in Darien CT and 468 South Avenue, New Canaan CT. By diagnosing cases via Drive Thru testing we keep the patient, the practice and the public safe. Our medical practice provides all orders and follow up care for the patient, relieving hospitals of follow up burden.
"There's less face-to-face contact," said Lee Jae-joon, the mayor of Goyang in South Korea. "If you operate a testing site indoors, there is concern that suspected patients can infect each other in the waiting room."
Drive Thru Testing at Murphy Medical Associates offers testing without a Doctor's order because they provide the medical services. Due to recent legislation there is no cost to any patient and all charges will billed to the patients' insurance. Should the patient be uninsured the cost is still zero dollars. For more information on Drive Through Testing for Novel Corona Virus visit www.coronatestCT.com
About: Murphy Medical Associates is a multispecialty group serving patients in Fairfield, New Haven Counties in Connecticut and Westchester County NY. Focused on prevention, our practice emphasizes early detection and prevention through advanced diagnostics including vascular ultrasound, allergy and toxicology, proteomic and genomic testing paired with dietary and environmental modification. Murphy Medical Associates provides care to patients of all ages and accepts most insurances including, Medicaid, Husky and Medicare. The practices also provides on-site and telemedicine employee and student health services for local corporations and schools.
Steven Murphy MD
Murphy Medical Associates
203-554-8166
Steven.murphy@greenwichdocs.com