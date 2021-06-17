Members of the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) cardiac team hold their award from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) this morning in front of St. Elizabeth Medical Center. MVHS is the first hospital in the state and one of 36 nationally to be awarded the ACC’s highest accreditation of HeartCARE™ Center: National Distinction of Excellence. Members of the team were on hand to announce the prestigious award, which is the culmination of more than two years of planning and on site testing.