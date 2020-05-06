CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 crisis continues to challenge business operations across the country, MW Industries, Inc., the leading American manufacturer of precision metal components, remains open at all locations to support the needs of its clients in every industry, including playing a key part in the supply chain for ventilators and other medical devices critical in combating the virus.
MW's Tri-Star Industries location, in Berlin, CT, manufacturer of precision threaded inserts for plastic applications, has stepped up production to meet overwhelming demand, in support of a number of ventilator applications. Tri-Star is fulfilling orders from the largest ventilator manufacturers in the world, producing both off-the-shelf inserts, as well as manufactured to spec parts.
RAF Electronic Hardware, in Seymour, CT, has been a key supplier of precision metal fasteners and components for medical equipment manufacturers worldwide, including critical applications in ventilators, air filtration and medical imaging systems. To meet increased demand, RAF has been able to design, manufacture and ship parts in a matter of days to keep production lines up and running for some of the largest medical manufacturers in the world.
With the world's largest inventory of stock springs, Century Spring Corporation, in Commerce, CA, has been an ideal spring source for both ventilator R&D and production volumes. With inventories to ship same-day, Century has been supporting dozens of medical OEM and contract manufactures in their initiatives to quickly scale production of ventilators. Century's stock of stainless-steel compression springs, in particular, has seen high demand in support of this effort.
Those who were looking to make "the impossible…possible" turned to Servometer, in Cedar Grove, NJ, to manufacture several bellows used in critical ventilator applications. Servometer's electroforming technology developments have been helping customers create extremely accurate and reliable devices since 1957.
At Economy Spring & Stamping, in Southington, CT, a team of engineers were able to utilize additive manufacturing to answer a local call for help. Early in the pandemic, they addressed a shortage of PPE masks at a Connecticut hospital, delivering the first batch of 3-D printed masks in under a week.
MW Industries, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of highly engineered industrial springs, fasteners, bellows, and related metal components. With several manufacturing locations throughout the United States, MW Industries designs and creates products for a variety of industries, including medical, aerospace, energy, and automotive.
MW Industries, Inc. is dedicated to supporting manufacturing throughout the world during this crisis and is committed to expediting any requests to ensure supply needs are met as quickly as possible. www.mw-ind.com
