MXR Imaging, Inc. Acquires Mega Tech, Inc.

MXR Imaging, Inc. announced today it has completed the acquisition of Mega Tech, Inc.

SAN DIEGO , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MXR Imaging, Inc. announced today it has completed the acquisition of Mega Tech, Inc.

Mega Tech, headquartered in Paterson, NJ, has been a leading provider of CT and MRI equipment sales and maintenance service for decades.

Established in 1995 and known for their personal touch and strength of their technical background, Mega Tech has provided high quality medical imaging services to its customers in all sectors of healthcare.

MXR Imaging Executives stated that this acquisition will expand the company's footprint in the northeast and further strengthens its service support organization.

"We are very excited about the technical imaging expertise and talented people that are becoming part of the MXR Imaging organization" noted Bernard Amato, CFO of MXR Imaging.

About MXR Imaging, Inc.

MXR Imaging, Inc. is the largest independent distributor of imaging sales and service in the U.S. MXR provides a wide variety of new imaging equipment, reconditioned imaging equipment, service support, legacy equipment assistance, equipment relocation, parts, training, and radiology consumable and durable goods to the healthcare market. MXR possesses an extensive imaging portfolio which includes: CT, PET/CT, MRI, Ultrasound, and General Radiology Imaging equipment. Learn more on mxrimaging.com.

