NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Gene Counsel, a digital health company that provides innovative genetic counseling solutions, today announced it is partnering with the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham to support hereditary cancer genetic testing.
This state-of-the-art digital solution will enable physician-initiated testing, greater clinical support, and better use of genetic counseling resources.
My Gene Counsel will deliver pre-test education for patients, as well as pre- and post-test Living Lab Reports® for patients and clinicians. These online reports provide in-depth genetic counseling information that updates over time. Institutional partners, such as the O'Neal Cancer Center and their patients, will now benefit from accurate, timely information and long-term engagement facilitated by My Gene Counsel's tailored content and notifications.
"As a genetic counselor, I have been up against the typical challenges of in-person and telehealth models, in which genetic counseling can become a bottleneck in the testing process," said Meagan Farmer, MS, CGC, MBA, genetic clinical operations director at My Gene Counsel and clinical genetic counselor at UAB. "I see a patient once, disclose their results by phone, and send a counseling letter to the patient and their physician. I rarely have the opportunity to speak with that patient or their referring physician again."
Historically, this has resulted in genetic testing delays, and in the field as a whole, there has never been a mechanism to provide new information and guidance on a broad scale as knowledge evolves to include new cancer risk information, medical management guideline changes, and the reclassification of the meaning of genetic variants.
"I could not keep every patient or referring physician updated on these critical genetic advances over time," said Farmer. "This partnership addresses these pain points and is a game-changer for UAB, UAB patients undergoing genetic testing, and the physicians who care for them."
In addition to allowing for timely genetic testing for patients, the improved workflow will reduce genetic counseling wait times and allow genetic counselors to expand into other clinical areas in which they are needed.
My Gene Counsel's digital genetic counseling solution will soon launch within UAB's Breast Health Center to enable responsible and efficient oncologist-initiated genetic testing for breast cancer patients. UAB then intends to leverage My Gene Counsel's technology throughout their broader Cancer Service Line to ensure valuable, but often scarce, clinical genetics resources are used wisely.
"When you consider precision medicine in oncology, genetic testing has become increasingly important in developing tailor-made treatment plans for cancer patients," said Helen Krontiras, M.D., medical director of the UAB Multidisciplinary Breast Clinic. "My Gene Counsel's digital genetic counseling tools will enable us to coordinate genetic testing at point-of-care, allowing for more efficient genetic testing while patients are in clinic and more timely cancer treatment. Our patients look to us for guidance, and these innovative tools will give us the clinical support we need to have more engaged discussions with them about the short- and long-term implications of their genetic test results."
UAB's previous workflow required all patients undergoing genetic testing to interact with a genetic counselor before and after testing. With the addition of My Gene Counsel's comprehensive digital genetic counseling content, only patients who test positive will automatically be referred to a genetic counselor.
"Genetic counselors are specially trained to help patients and their physicians understand genetic testing and test results," said Nathaniel Robin, M.D., professor and clinical director in the UAB Department of Genetics. "However, we have a scalability problem, and it looms large as genetic testing permeates every area of medicine. It's difficult for every patient needing genetic testing to see a genetic counselor quickly. This partnership with My Gene Counsel will allow our genetic counselors to practice at the top of their scope, where and when they're needed most."
About My Gene Counsel:
My Gene Counsel was created to address the need for an automated, scalable solution to meet the growing demand for accurate and timely genetic counseling information. With its industry-leading database of proprietary genetics content organized by gene and variant, My Gene Counsel's HIPAA-compliant SaaS solution delivers continuously updating genetic counseling information to patients and providers via Living Lab Reports® in many areas of genomics, including hereditary and somatic cancer testing, hereditary cardiovascular disease, noninvasive prenatal testing, and more. Founded by certified genetic counselors with 30+ years of clinical experience, My Gene Counsel helps partners save resources, retain patients, and efficiently deliver on the promise of precision medicine. For more information, visit https://www.mygenecounsel.com.
About O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB:
The O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center is among the 51 cancer centers in the nation to meet the stringent criteria for the National Cancer Institute's comprehensive designation. The center is a leader in groundbreaking research, reducing cancer disparities, and providing world-class patient care. For more information, visit https://www.uab.edu/onealcancercenter.
Media Contact
Caitlin Kingsley, My Gene Counsel, (203) 430-7476, caitlin@mygenecounsel.com
SOURCE My Gene Counsel