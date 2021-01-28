METAIRIE, La., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MY SALON Suite is honored to announce they have donated $200,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® since establishing a compassionate partnership. This milestone comes after a recent fundraising effort led to a nearly $45,000 donation.
MY SALON Suite, a turnkey salon suite studios franchise that allows salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients, held a systemwide fundraising effort to benefit St. Jude in September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. More than 130 MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza locations took part in this initiative. The brands collectively raised $25,492, surpassing their goal of $25,000. Ten vendor partners contributed an additional $19,000 to the fundraising effort. In total, the initiative raised $44,492.
"It is an honor and a privilege to partner with St. Jude, an organization that has saved so many lives," says MY SALON Suite CEO and President Ken McAllister. "MY SALON Suite owners, vendors, and stylists are members of a compassionate family. We are committed to helping our communities, and we hold steadfast to that commitment even during challenging times like the present."
Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, started its partnership with St. Jude in 2018 when it launched the Suite Relief Fund™. Since the inception of the partnership, the Suite Relief Fund has contributed $200,000 to St. Jude. Donations help St. Jude's efforts to research and find cures for pediatric diseases while taking care of children battling life-threatening illnesses. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
The successful fundraiser is the latest accomplishment for MY SALON Suite. The franchise recently reached a new milestone when it surpassed one million square footage across all locations. MY SALON Suite has also been recognized as a leading franchise opportunity by some of the most prestigious business lists, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000, in which it was ranked number 100 and 928, respectively.
About MY SALON Suite
MY SALON Suite is the latest concept in the beauty services industry, bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Ken and Alanna McAllister opened the first MY SALON Suite in Metairie, Louisiana, in 2010. They had three locations in Louisiana and Florida by 2012, and the franchise expanded across North America. In 2015, MY SALON Suite partnered with Salon Plaza, a salon operation with more than 25 years of experience, to drive expansion and provide knowledge for new and existing franchise partners.
With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes, and support services, we help franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly-qualified, established beauty service professionals who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.
For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/.
For more information about MY SALON Suite franchise opportunities, please visit: https://www.suitemanagementfranchising.com/.
Media Contact
Graham Chapman, MY SALON Suite, 919-459-8157, gchapman@919marketing.com
Stacy Eley, MY SALON Suite, 855-677-3726, seley@mysalonsuite.com
SOURCE MY SALON Suite