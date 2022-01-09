EBENSBURG, Pa., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyAdvisor, a specialized holistic wellness division of technology company Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire), has completed a five-year re-accreditation certification as an approved Crisis Intervention Center through the American Association of Suicidology (AAS).
AAS Crisis Center Accreditation recognizes the care coordination division as a national service delivery program of excellence. This team provides former and active military members including veterans, guards, reservists, family members, and broader civilian individuals, with access to care coordination services in all areas of wellness including behavioral health, financial coaching, and career development. With 15 years of experience in implementing and directing programs that protect, support, and advocate for vulnerable communities across the nation, our licensed care coordination experts excel in staff training materials, best practice processes and proven outcomes success.
As part of AAS criteria, the MyAdvisor Division are required to implement systematic and ongoing self-evaluation. AAS accredited programs assure that individuals are receiving committed care recognized by national standards throughout the program's lifetime.
"We are proud of the work that we do to support crisis intervention," said Jennifer Christman, President of MyAdvisor*, "Our team is committed to serving all populations in life-threatening situations to the best of our ability. Because AAS has such high standards, we can ensure that our training, resources and evaluation process are as current and effective as possible."
The VetAdvisor program, as part of the MyAdvisor Division, also received the 2021 Crisis Center of the Year award presented by AAS.
To learn more about Three Wire Systems and its AAS-accredited program please visit http://www.threewiresys.com.
*Christman is slated to speak at the 2022 AAS conference on Strengthening the Connection during crisis response.
About Three Wire Systems, LLC
Founded in 2006, Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire) is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. As part of its health and human solutions initiatives, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists.
