EBENSBURG, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyAdvisor, a specialized holistic wellness division of technology company Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire), is providing support to the Balance Program from Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions, which offers its customers' employees, patients, and health plan members comprehensive care approaches for behavioral health and wellness.
Through a combination of Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and personalized one-to-one Care Concierge services, the Balance Program is improving access to care for individuals. Balance is designed to reduce negative outcomes and improve overall mental health. MyAdvisor will provide Care Concierge support through program-trained, licensed behavioral health specialists to remove mental health care hurdles, provide mental health assessments, and connect individuals directly with the correct level of care.
"At MyAdvisor, we've designed wellness solutions to make it easier for individuals to access and utilize behavioral health and wellness care," said President Jennifer Christman. "The Balance Program provides vital services to individuals as we address the needs of employees, patients, and health plan members."
Three Wire first began serving military personnel and veterans in 2007 when the veteran-owned business began VetAdvisor, a program that provides comprehensive wellness solutions that protect, support and advocate for our nation's heroes. In 2019, it expanded its offerings to private sector employees to provide wellness, career development, financial literacy and navigational advocacy support with the MyAdvisor program. Additionally, as an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) Certified crisis center, care coordinators are trained to identify crisis situations and take the appropriate steps to assess and triage services for individuals.
The Johns Hopkins Balance program provides individuals experiencing a behavioral health condition with a comprehensive approach to care through early identification and comprehensive care coordination.
About Three Wire Systems, LLC
Founded in 2006, Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire) is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. As part of its health and human solutions initiatives, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists.
About Balance from Johns Hopkins Medicine
Balance is the therapist-supported, digital, behavioral health program from Johns Hopkins Medicine. Balance is committed to delivering best-in-class, convenient, accessible mental health care to its customers' employees, patients and health plan members, to ensure they receive the resources they need to feel better and be their best. Learn more at http://www.johnshopkinssolutions.com/balance.
