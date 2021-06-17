LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Myasthenia Gravis Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Myasthenia Gravis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Myasthenia Gravis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Myasthenia Gravis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Myasthenia Gravis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.
Some of the necessary takeaways from the Myasthenia Gravis Market Research Report
- Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Novartis, CSL Behring, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Argenx, Takeda, and others are explicitly designing therapies to target generalized as well as antibody-positive Myasthenia Gravis treatment options.
- The Myasthenia Gravis pipeline is crowded with several potential therapies such as Rozanolixizumab, Ravulizumab, Efgartigimod, Zilucoplan, Firdapse, Hizentra, IMVT-1401, M281, TAK-079, and others.
- Anticipated approval of novel monoclonal antibodies has created a robust Myasthenia Gravis market growth during the forecast period. Most of these are proven successful in their clinical studies and have been allotted with designations, and other registry authorities support easing the Myasthenia Gravis market entrance.
- The increase in prevalence, approval of monoclonal antibodies, and the robust pipeline are significant factors driving the Myasthenia Gravis market. Nevertheless, the high treatment cost and lack of awareness of the disease are major hindrances in the Myasthenia Gravis market growth.
Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis is a more severe form of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) that may experience weakness in other muscle groups.
As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of Myasthenia Gravis in the 7MM were 132,841 in 2020. Also, it has been observed that Myasthenia Gravis is more prominent in females as compared to males.
The Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:
- Total Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis
- Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis
- Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis
- Autoantibodies Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market
The therapeutic market size of Myasthenia Gravis in the United States is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatments, including acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (Mestinon), short-term immunosuppressants (corticosteroids), long-term immunosuppressants (azathioprine, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, rituximab, tacrolimus), rapid-acting short-term immunomodulators (intravenous immunoglobulin, plasma exchange), and long-term immunomodulatory procedures (thymectomy).
Rituxan (Genentech) has been shown to reverse specific, Myasthenia Gravis-like symptoms. Azathioprine acts more slowly than corticosteroids, producing improvement after 3–6 months, and usually has few side effects. However, occasionally it can produce serious side effects. Cyclophosphamide is a DNA-alkylating drug and nonspecific cell-cycle inhibitor. This drug is effective against Myasthenia Gravis, but it is not much used because it has many potentially serious side effects. Plasma Exchange is commonly used in severe acute exacerbation of the disease to achieve temporary improvement or as a method of optimizing Myasthenia Gravis control before surgery.
The Myasthenia Gravis market impetus has begun with Soliris (Eculizumab) (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), which got approval for Myasthenia Gravis treatment in 2017 as the first C5 inhibitor, a component of the complement cascade. This monoclonal antibody (MAB) is used for preventing acetylcholine receptor antibodies from affecting muscle cells and is also helpful for patients' resistance to the other available therapies.
The current advancement in the Myasthenia Gravis treatment process and increasing prevalence are the major market drivers of the Myasthenia Gravis market. Additionally, the current market is expected to change with the emerging therapies, which presently comprise biologics and molecules with new mechanisms of action. The approval of Soliris and the relevant pathway identification to target the disease laid the future to a more significant number of therapies in this direction.
Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Insight Report
- Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
- Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).
- Myasthenia Gravis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Myasthenia Gravis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)
- Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Myasthenia Gravis: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, UCB Pharma, Novartis, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Argenx, Takeda, and several others.
- Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.
- Case Studies
- KOL's Views
- Analyst's View
Table of Contents
1
Myasthenia Gravis Key Insights
2
Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance
3
Executive Summary of Myasthenia Gravis
4
Organizations
5
Myasthenia Gravis Disease Overview
6
Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1
The United States
6.2
EU5 Countries
6.2.1
Germany
6.2.2
France
6.2.3
Italy
6.2.4
Spain
6.2.5
The United Kingdom
6.3
Japan
7
Current Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Practices
8
Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs
9
Myasthenia Gravis Marketed drugs
9.1
Soliris: Alexion Pharmaceuticals
9.2
Mestinon: Valeant Pharmaceuticals
9.3
Prograf: Astellas Pharma
9.4
Venoglobulin IH: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
10
Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Therapies
10.1
Firdapse: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
10.2
Hizentra: CSL Behring
10.3
Zilucoplan: Ra Pharmaceuticals
10.4
Efgartigimod: Argenx
10.5
TAK-079: Takeda
11
Myasthenia Gravis: 7MM Market Analysis
11.1
The United States Myasthenia Gravis Market Size
11.2
EU-5 Myasthenia Gravis Market Size
11.2.1
Germany Market Size
11.2.2
France Market Size
11.2.3
Italy Market Size
11.2.4
Spain Market Size
11.2.5
The United Kingdom Market Size
11.3
Japan Myasthenia Gravis Market Size
12
Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers
13
Myasthenia Gravis Market Barriers
14
Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement
15
SWOT Analysis
16
Case studies
17
KOL Views
18
Appendix
19
Report Methodology
20
DelveInsight Capabilities
21
Disclaimer
22
About DelveInsight
