PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iaedp™ Foundation, provider of first-quality education and innovative training standards for healthcare treatment professionals who treat the full spectrum of eating disorders (ED), today announced the addition of MyClearStep as the newest member of the iaedp™ Foundation Presidents Council.
"All of our Presidents Council members are leaders in the field, and each offers valuable insight to iaedp™," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. "We look forward to MyClearStep's participation and contribution."
MyClearStep is committed to a world of seamless patient care free of anxiety and has brought together industry experts in healthcare, data science, and technology to create solutions for cancer patient monitoring, pediatrics, and eating disorder recovery. The organization offers a numberless weight monitoring tool and virtual platform, empowering patients with the tools to take control of their health on their terms. MyClearStep's Clinical Advisory Board provides clinical expertise to effectively guide, represent and advance virtual care standards and innovations for the MyClearStep platform.
The current membership of the iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council includes: Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders; Selah House; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; SunCloud Health, Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare and MyClearStep.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
