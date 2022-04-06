Powered by Yosi Health, MyConnectSolutions helps Community Health Centers create the waiting room of the future with remote scheduling, registration and paperless patient onboarding.
SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyConnectSolutions, a healthcare information technology (HIT) company, announced a partnership with Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions. MyConnectSolutions provides Community Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) essential HIPAA-compliant solutions and services in a cost-effective and superior bundle. The MedConnect Remote Patient Registration and Intake solution, powered by Yosi Health, will enable health centers to engage with patients before, during and after visits, with less paper, improved health information accuracy and security, and increased efficiency.
"Adding the best-in-class patient engagement platform from Yosi Health to MedConnect made perfect sense. MedConnect integrates industry-specific technologies and applications on secure, reliable, and scalable platforms. As part of Medconnect, our current and future clients can provide an enhanced patient experience that is proven to reduce no-shows, collect and secure more accurate health information, and increase payment collection rates," said Ikki Boudargham, President of MyConnectSolutions. Powered by Yosi Health, MedConnect helps FQHCs transform patient waiting rooms by giving patients the freedom to schedule visits directly from their smarthphones and mobile devices, complete paperless intake and onboarding forms before they arrive, and see their balances and pay co-pays and bills before or during the visit. Providers are assured they remain HIPAA-compliant while increasing efficiencies, reducing costs, and improving the patient experience.
"We developed a platform to meet the urgent need for an improved patient experience and waiting room productivity. Patients and doctors want the same things – less paperwork, more efficiency, and shared secure information so they can focus on improving health outcomes. We're happy to work with MyConnectSolutions to give Community Health Centers, which rely on state and federal grants, a platform that not only increases efficiencies but improves appointment compliance and collection rates—that helps the bottom-line." said Hari Prasad, CEO, Yosi Health. Providers can customize every aspect of patient engagement, including SMS content, timing of reminders and patient registration forms.The platform also allows patients to provide feedback following their visits, making it easier for providers to follow-up with patients.
For more information about MedConnect Remote Patient Registration and Intake, Powered by Yosi Health, visit: https://myconnectsolutions.com/patient-intake-registration/
About MyConnectSolutions (MCS)
MCS provides HIPAA-compliant health information technology (HIT) solutions to Community Health Centers. By understanding the unique and specific challenges FQHCs face, MCS helps health centers navigate the technology landscape to mitigate threats, protect their practice and patients, retain good staff, and reduce operating costs.
About Yosi Health
Yosi's digital front door creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience, and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.
Media Contact
Nan Hill, MyConnectSolutions, 1 5082213989, nan@myconnectsolutions.com
SOURCE MyConnectSolutions