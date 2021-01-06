Myeloid Therapeutics Launches with Over $50 Million in Financing and Two Clinical Trials

Myeloid's cell therapy harnesses the innate capabilities of myeloid lineage cells to fight cancer Scientific founders include world-renowned cell therapy & cancer experts Ronald Vale, Ph.D. and Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., D.Phil. Co-Founded by Thomas Cahill, M.D., Ph.D., with financing led by Newpath Partners and participation from leading biotech investors